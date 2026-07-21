Charlize Theron Admits She Couldn't Stop 'Staring' at Married Matt Damon's Butt After His 'Incredible' Transformation

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Charlize Theron shared that she was drooling over Matt Damon during their scenes together in The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan's mythical masterpiece, based on Homer's Greek epic, was released on July 17 to uproarious applause from critics and audience alike.

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Source: @Entertainment Tonight/YouTube Charlize Theron called Matt Damon's 'The Odyssey' transformation 'incredible.'

Theron, who plays Greek Goddess Calypso in the movie, spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the film's world premiere in London. During the interview, the reporter asked her about what she thought of her onscreen partner. "I've seen him without all of that suit on. He's incredible. Incredible," the actress gushed.

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Charlize Theron Couldn't Stop 'Staring' at Matt Damon in 'The Odyssey'

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron said she kept 'staring' at Matt Damon while filming 'The Odyssey.'

The movie features Damon as King Odysseus, who embarks on a journey back to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), after the Trojan War. During his journey, however, he gets involved in an affair with Theron's character and fathers two of her children, per Daily Mail. As a result, the two shared quite a few scenes while shooting The Odyssey. "I'm like staring at him weirdly. I'm looking at his a-- right now," the 50-year-old actress quipped.

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Source: MEGA Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005.

"I shouldn't do that! That's just wrong," she joked, before adding, "He looked amazing, yes." Meanwhile, the Jason Bourne star has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005. The couple share daughters Isabella Damon, 20, Gia Damon, 17, and Stella Damon, 15. The actor is also stepfather to Alexia Barroso, 27, Luciana's daughter from her previous marriage to Arbello Barroso.

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Matt Damon Previously Opened Up About the Rigorous Training He Underwent For 'The Odyssey'

Source: MEGA Matt Damon went through rigorous training to get into shape for 'The Odyssey.'

Per the outlet, the Good Will Hunting star underwent rigorous training to prepare for his role as the Greek warrior. He also dropped down to 167 pounds to be camera-ready. Speaking to People about his dramatic transformation, he said, "It was more about just getting really, really physically fit, which just really involves changing your diet, just a whole lifestyle change." "You have to just be very, very intentional about everything you're putting in your body," the 55-year-old actor added.

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron praised her 'The Odyssey' castmates.