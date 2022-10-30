Charlotte Lavish: What You Should Know About Content Creation
Content creation on social media sites is in vogue, and everyone is digging in. across popular platforms like TikTok, OnlyFans, and Instagram, the lure of joining the bandwagon can be enticing. Many influencers join the ever-growing industry with the idea that they’re just going to start making big money quickly.
While it’s true that many content creators are happy and smiling to the banks, becoming a successful social media influencer can be an uphill task, fraught with many bumps and twists.
In a recent chat, successful Instagram personality,Charlotte Lavish takes a moment to put things in perspective about what you should know about content creation regardless of whether you are starting out or if you need to build some traction.
For anyone with the passion, talent, and commitment to match, content creation is a genuine way to earn prestige and money in the digital age. But make no mistake; it is a lot of work.
Content creation can be a slow, deliberate process and successful influencers and creators like Charlotte had to grow their pages organically.
But many wannabe creators don't think about all the grind and hard work when they think about content creation. They only have their minds fixed on the fun, the cameras, and the hanging out. It's more than that.
According to Charlotte, people have unrealistic perceptions in their heads of what making content for social media is about.
Even though content creation is a great way of making passive income, it should be handled with some level of professionalism that it requires, concerning whatever niche you’re operating in. If you're not getting traction and earning anything from making content, it's probably time to think again and strategize.
In reality, people who want to succeed as an influencer and earn income working as content creators usually have a team working behind them.
“It’s not just somebody sitting on the couch, uploading things randomly,” Charlotte points out.
Aside from the necessary tasks of getting the right pictures, editing, and then uploading them on your page, it’s also critical to master the art of planning and marketing your content so you can get the views you want and connect with the right audience.
Furthermore, an important item on the list of being a successful content creator is teamwork; finding the right people to collaborate with on projects. Thankfully, Charlotte has got that end covered. She has people around helping her work on concepts and ideas, so she doesn't fall short of churning out the right types of content for her audience.
“The people that I love collaborating the most with are probably my close friends," she points out; friends, by the way, who are also fans because they also happen to love her pages even though they have pages of their own.
So considering the responsibilities involved in content creation, Charlotte says it’s a misconception for anyone to think that content creation isn’t a job simply because it’s not like regular 9-5 jobs.
On the contrary, being a content creator may require more time and devotion than your average 9-5, since a lot of your time is required every single day of the week. Even when you’re feeling under the weather, your fans still want to see you; they want to be informed and your daily life and struggles are considered part of your content.
Charlotte reveals that most of her fans and subscribers on Instagram and OnlyFans are men and it’s no surprise, seeing that most of the brands she supports are into manufacturing sexual health, wellness, and beauty products.
In building her profile over the years, Charlotte Lavish has been on a couple of campaigns for small companies, as well as for a luxury wishlist company. She is looking at getting involved with more brands in the future that are into a similar line of products, although she’s also focused on pushing her product line as well.
It’s a project thatCharlotte is passionate about, and she’s already putting in the time to get things off the ground.
“Right now I'm in the stage of getting samples.” She’ll also be linking up with other creators so she could have sponsored posts put on their platforms to create a buzz about her products and get the word out there.
In keeping true to her brand image, Charlotte says she will be sourcing and promoting viral products off of platforms like Amazon and TikTok. She’s looking at adult products and sexual health products like scrunch butt leggings.
With her Instagram account alone currently topping 284,000 followers,Charlotte Lavish has the audience and is one of the few active Influencers with the online reputation to promote any brand or company, either for herself or for her clients.