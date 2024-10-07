CheapCaribbean & Broadway Plus Celebrate National 'Mean Girls' Day on October 3rd in Cancun!
The 'Mean Girls' headed to Cancun for National Mean Girls Day on October 3, 2024, in collaboration with CheapCaribbean Vacations to celebrate with a totally fetch travel experience like no other.
It was a vacation getaway of sun-soaked beaches, luxurious all-inclusive perks, and a cabaret-style performance from the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical at the Grand Oasis Cancun for what was the ultimate pink-filled fiesta with the perfect blend of beach bliss and Broadway magic.
The Broadway Bash Package brought Regina George and the rest of The Plastics to life through a star-studded performance by cast members from Broadway’s Mean Girls The Musical, including Ashley De La Rosa as Regina, Olivia Kaufmann as Janice, English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, Zurin Villanueva as Karen and Eric Huffman as everyone’s favorite BFF, Damian.
Guests at the Grand Oasis Cancun enjoyed two full days of totally fetch fun, starting with an all-day “Pink Out Pool Party” on October 2nd where guests made a splash in their finest pink bathing suits because, duh, on Wednesdays we wear pink!
The cast provided a surprise sneak preview of the performance to excited poolside guests who drank pink frozen cocktails and took in the poolside performance from lounge sun beds, and the pool itself, before joining in with a group dance lesson to learn the infamous ' Jingle bell Rock" dance from the film and musical.
The main event on October 3rd featured a full musical performance in the Grand Oasis Arena, as guests got to enjoy all the Broadway star power of the cast all from the comfort of the Cancun resort.
Produced by Broadway Plus and directed by Christopher Metzger-Timson, the cabaret-style concert featured a dazzling selection of songs from the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls as the cast brought to life fan favorites like "A Cautionary Tale," "Meet the Plastics," and "Apex Predator," delivering a fun & very high-energy performance that had the audience cheering on.
This totally fetch collaboration was all thanks to CheapCaribbean Vacations who are renowned for curating unforgettable experiences at unbeatable prices, and the Broadway Bash Package was no exception.
Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing at ALG Vacations, emphasized the brand's commitment to creating one-of-a-kind vacations “We’re thrilled to bring Broadway to the beach with this exciting partnership. Our goal is to go beyond the typical beach getaway by delivering ‘woohoo moments’ that surprise and delight our travelers.”
CheapCaribbean Vacations has been serving sun-loving travelers since 2000, offering unbeatable deals to paradise destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Known for delivering memorable experiences at great value, they’ve mastered the art of turning dream vacations into reality, and the Broadway Bash Mean Girls Cancun celebration certainly delivered on all that.
Whether you’re looking for luxury on a budget or the ultimate party package, CheapCaribbean delivers all the “woohoo moments” travelers crave, perfect for OK! Magazine’s readers looking for something fresh, affordable, and irresistible for their vacation.
With unbeatable deals, unforgettable performances, and the pristine beaches of Cancun as the backdrop, CheapCaribbean’s Broadway Bash Package was definitely the fetch-est party of the year.