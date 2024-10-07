CheapCaribbean & Broadway Plus Celebrate National 'Mean Girls' Day on October 3rd in Cancun!

The Broadway Bash Package brought Regina George and the rest of The Plastics to life through a star-studded performance by cast members from Broadway’s Mean Girls The Musical, including Ashley De La Rosa as Regina, Olivia Kaufmann as Janice, English Bernhardt as Cady Heron, Zurin Villanueva as Karen and Eric Huffman as everyone’s favorite BFF, Damian.

Guests at the Grand Oasis Cancun enjoyed two full days of totally fetch fun, starting with an all-day “Pink Out Pool Party” on October 2nd where guests made a splash in their finest pink bathing suits because, duh, on Wednesdays we wear pink!

The cast provided a surprise sneak preview of the performance to excited poolside guests who drank pink frozen cocktails and took in the poolside performance from lounge sun beds, and the pool itself, before joining in with a group dance lesson to learn the infamous ' Jingle bell Rock" dance from the film and musical.