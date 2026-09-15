Cheerleader Mom and Daughter Murder-Suicide in Vegas Involved Prescription Medications and THC Gummies: Report

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New details have been discovered in Tawnia McGeehan and her daughter Addi Smith's suicide-murder case. Following the tragic death of the cheerleader mom and daughter in Las Vegas, new reports from TMZ reveal that the case involved prescription medications and THC gummies.

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Source: @TawniaMcGeehan/facebook Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith's case involved prescription medications and THC gummies.

As reported by the outlet, McGeehan and Smith were in Vegas for a cheer competition. At the time that she allegedly took her and her daughter's lives, McGeehan reportedly had several medications in her system. According to the Clark County Medical Examiner report for the duo's demise obtained by TMZ, the cause of their deaths has been listed as gunshot wounds to the head.

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Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith Were Found Dead in Las Vegas

Source: @TawniaMcGeehan/facebook Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith were in Las Vegas for a cheer competition before their deaths were ruled gunshot wounds to the head.

Earlier this year, in February, authorities were alerted by McGeehan's ex-husband for a welfare check when he failed to get a hold of the two while they were in Vegas. However, when the staff at the Rio Hotel went to the room in which the deceased mother and daughter had been staying, they discovered a note outside the room. The note reportedly warned: “Call 911 before walking in. Two dead bodies and one is an 11-year-old.” When the hotel staff walked in, they found both McGeehan and Smith in the bed. Following the police's arrival, two suicide notes were also found inside the room. One of the suicide notes reportedly said that the young daughter, Smith, had been “heavily medicated” beforehand.

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Source: @TawniaMcGeehan/facebook Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith were found dead in their Las Vegas hotel room after staff discovered a warning note outside the door.

Upon further search, officers also stumbled across multiple prescription bottles in the room for the mother, as well as an open package of THC cannabis gummies and bottles of over-the-counter sleep aids. They also found what appeared to be broken and mostly empty gabapentin capsules, along with a clear cup containing white residue near the trash can, according to reports from the outlet. As per the report, officers also came across cartridge casings on the floor and a Ruger handgun.

McGeehan Reportedly Had a History of Severe Depression