Perez Hilton 'Suicide Attempt' Revealed in 911 Dispatch Audio as Blogger Is Hospitalized After 'Livestreaming Acts of Self-Harm'

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Details from the 911 call regarding Perez Hilton's self-harming incident have been released. The star was hospitalized on Tuesday, August 4, following an alarming TikTok livestream where he appeared to self-harm. Details from the 911 audio referred to the situation as a “suicide attempt” at his Miami, Fla., address.

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Police Was Dispatched to Perez Hilton's Home at Around 11 p.m.

Source: MEGA

Page Six reported the call was made at 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday evening, with authorities and multiple units responding at around 11 p.m. before going to the 48-year-old's residence. Police reportedly stayed at Hilton's home for several hours. Authorities were dispatched after “multiple calls” from concerned persons about an individual “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media."

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Perez Hilton Was 'Safely Recovered and Transported' to the Hospital After the Incident Took Place

Source: MEGA

“The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention,” a statement from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said. “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.” Hilton — who is a father to kids Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8 — was alone in his home during the ordeal.

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Source: MEGA

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication,” the statement went on. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public," the note said. Hilton's video caused much concern as he was seen using a knife to cut himself while being naked. TikTok has since suspended his account and the clip was online for about three minutes before it was taken down.

Perez Hilton Was Hospitalized With Sepsis in March

Source: @perezhilton/Instagram