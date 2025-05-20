'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
Cheers star George Wendt, who is best known for his role as Norm on the NBC hit comedy, has died at 76 years old.
A representative for Wendt, publicist Melissa Nathan, confirmed the actor's death to a news outlet, adding that he died peacefully "in his sleep" while at home "early Tuesday morning."
"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement continued. "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”
In November 2024 during a rare outing, the Hollywood star was spotted at a medical dialysis facility in L.A.
At the time, photos showed Wendt looking frail as he was assisted by a caretaker to get from the car to a wheelchair.
Following his visit, Wendt’s wife, actress Bernadette Birkett — whom he’s been married to since 1978 — picked him up.
Wendt has been a Hollywood staple for a long time, as he appeared in series including Hart to Hart, Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H. He also appeared in a bunch of films, including My Bodyguard, Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again and Airplane II: The Sequel.
However, his time on Cheers propelled his career, and he was especially close with his castmates Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer and Woody Harrelson.
“They get along like siblings. To somebody peeking in from the outside, they look like they’re having the greatest time in the world," Wendt's wife previously said about their tight bond.
Prior to his passing, Wendt kept a low profile, however, he competed on in 2023.
That same year, he reunited with his Cheers costars Danson, Grammar, Perlman and Ratzenberger at the 2023 Emmys to present the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series.
Of course, people were saddened by the news.
One person wrote on X, "RIP George Wendt, one of the true sitcom GOATs," while another said, "George Wendt died on the anniversary of the final episode of Cheers seems kinda apt."
A third person added, "There will never be another Cheers or another Norm. Man what an era that was. RIP George Wendt aka Norm."