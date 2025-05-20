'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76

Cheers star George Wendt, who is best known for his role as Norm on the NBC hit comedy, has died at 76 years old.

A representative for Wendt, publicist Melissa Nathan, confirmed the actor's death to a news outlet, adding that he died peacefully "in his sleep" while at home "early Tuesday morning."

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement continued. "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”