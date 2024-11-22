or
'Cheers' Star George Wendt, 76, Looks Gaunt During Rare Sighting in L.A. Amid Health Struggles

Photo of George Wendt.
Source: MEGA

George Wendt was spotted looking particularly frail as he entered the medical center.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

George Wendt is looking worse for wear.

On Monday, November 18, the Cheers alum, 76, was spotted on a rare outing at a medical dialysis facility in L.A.

Source: MEGA

George Wendt donned a flannel shirt, shorts and sneakers to his medical appointment.

In images from the day, Wendt appeared particularly frail as he was being assisted by a caretaker to get from the car to a wheelchair.

The actor — who is known for playing happy-go-lucky character Norm on the 1980s sitcom — donned a dark flannel shirt, shorts and sneakers to attend the medical appointment. Additionally, the celeb covered his midsection by hugging a pillow.

Following his visit, Wendt’s wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, 78 — whom he’s been married to for 45 years — picked him up.

Though Wendt’s current health struggles have not been made public, in 2012, he was known to have been hospitalized after suffering chest pain.

Source: MEGA

George Wendt famously played Norm on the 1980s sitcom 'Cheers.'

At the time, the father-of-three was performing in a Chicago production when he reportedly underwent coronary bypass surgery due to a constricted artery.

In recent years, the Emmy nominee has largely stayed out of the spotlight aside from a couple of appearances, such as his time as a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2023.

In early 2024, Wendt was a part of a surprise Cheers reunion at the Emmy Awards. Wendt, along with costars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, and John Ratzenberger, posed around a recreated version of the show's iconic bar. Notably, Shelley Long and Woody Harrelson were not present for the nostalgic shoot.

Source: MEGA

George Wendt's wife, Bernadette Birkett, was seen picking him up from the health center after his appointment.

Cheers ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993. The show was in the top 10 most-watched programs for many years and even hit No. 1 by Season 9. The cast earned a whopping 28 Emmy Awards from 117 nominations, winning the award for Outstanding Comedy Series four times. Wendt appeared in every single episode of the show.

On top of starring in Cheers, Wendt has multiple guest roles in Taxi, M*A*S*H, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Columbo and Wings. Wendt even tried to create his own self-titled sitcom after the success of Cheers, however, it was canceled after just eight episodes.

Source: MEGA

George Wendt's current health struggles have remained private.

The comedian additionally made recurring appearances on SNL in Bill Swerski's "Superfans" sketch, which was about Chicago sports fans.

Wendt now lives in L.A. alongside Birkett — who played the voice of Vera in Cheers. The couple tied the knot in 1978 and share a daughter and two sons.

Daily Mail reported on Wendt's outing.

