Chef Akira Yoshida Blends Tradition and Creativity Into Omakase Dining

That is why culinary artist Akira Yoshida brings this tradition to Los Angeles. As the head chef of Omakase Sakurako, he delivers an immersive and personalized dining experience. Despite the notoriously demanding nature of sushi preparation—requiring 5 to 6 years of rigorous training—Chef Yoshida’s remarkable quick learning ability allowed him to begin serving customers at a sushi bar within just a year of training. To Chef Yoshida, cooking is an art form in which every dish tells a story.

Chef Yoshida formed his passion for fine cuisine at a young age. His father was a first-generation restaurateur and now runs five different restaurants. As Yoshida observed his father's skills, he made a goal to one day become a better chef than him. In high school, he learned about a long-established sushi restaurant called Sukiyabashi Jiro on TV. He was so impressed by the chef's passion for cooking and way of life that he decided to become a sushi chef. His dedication paid off when he became the first in his company to win the MVP award for two consecutive years—a testament to his exceptional skills.