Megyn Kelly Erupts at Chelsea Clinton Over Foundation's Efforts to Help Texas: 'You Love to Play Fake Philanthropist'
The gloves are off!
Megyn Kelly and Chelsea Clinton recently got into a bitter fight on social media platform X.
“Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts,” Clinton shared on July 9. Texas has been going through a crisis after a flood killed at least 120 people, including some young girls at a camp.
Chelsea Clinton's Initial Post Was Slammed by Megyn Kelly
Kelly shared Clinton’s post, writing, “The replies to this post are AMAZING.” Some individuals accused the Clinton Foundation of misappropriating funds, claiming that any donations would go directly into the Clintons' pockets. Meanwhile, others suggested the Clinton Foundation has been involved in crimes against children, with one X user warning her to “stay the f--- away from the children.” “Please just delete your account and go live in h---,” they added.
Chelsea Clinton and Megyn Kelly Fight on X
In response to Kelly’s post, Clinton re-posted her original post and wrote, “Hi Megyn - I’m sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas.”
Kelly, who’s never one to back down from a fight, replied with the following message: “Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else.”
Clinton answered, telling her they’re “proud to partner with & support these organizations.”
“I don’t receive a cent & never have from these or @ClintonFdn,” she continued. “Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your @x timeline - apologies if I missed them - & show.”
What Is The Clinton Foundation?
“Since 2001, the Clinton Foundation has transformed philanthropy through programs that develop leaders and accelerate solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges," the website reads about their mission.
"Under the leadership of President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton," the description adds, "our unique approach prioritizes solutions over ideology — bringing people together in the spirit of collaboration and pragmatic problem-solving. In an increasingly complex, divisive, and interconnected world, we strive to help fill the gaps between what the public sector can provide and what the private sector can produce.”
The Clinton Foundation's Haiti Controversy
When an earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, the Clinton Foundation came under scrutiny for their efforts to help.
While the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund raised over $54 million, there has been scrutiny regarding the transparency of the funds' distribution, and as a result, the foundation faced accusations of misappropriating funds.
On their website, they debunked those claims, writing, “The Washington Post and the former AP correspondent in Haiti have both examined claims that the Foundation stole money from Haiti and found them to be baseless. Additionally, the Foundation continues to support the country through the CGI Haiti Action Network – which has generated 130 commitments in action that are worth more than $500 million.”