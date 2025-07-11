Megyn Kelly Erupts at Chelsea Clinton Over Foundation's Efforts to Help Texas: 'You Love to Play Fake Philanthropist'

“Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts,” Clinton shared on July 9. Texas has been going through a crisis after a flood killed at least 120 people, including some young girls at a camp.

Kelly shared Clinton’s post, writing, “The replies to this post are AMAZING.” Some individuals accused the Clinton Foundation of misappropriating funds, claiming that any donations would go directly into the Clintons' pockets. Meanwhile, others suggested the Clinton Foundation has been involved in crimes against children, with one X user warning her to “stay the f--- away from the children.” “Please just delete your account and go live in h---,” they added.

In response to Kelly’s post, Clinton re-posted her original post and wrote, “Hi Megyn - I’m sure any of the organizations I mentioned which are on the ground in Texas would welcome your support. I would be happy to put you in touch directly. We all need to support those impacted by the tragic floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas.”

Kelly, who’s never one to back down from a fight, replied with the following message: “Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else.”

Clinton answered, telling her they’re “proud to partner with & support these organizations.”

“I don’t receive a cent & never have from these or @ClintonFdn,” she continued. “Supporting vital work in Texas matters most now. Hope you will highlight relief efforts on your @x timeline - apologies if I missed them - & show.”