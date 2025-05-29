Chelsea DeBoer Reveals She 'Would Not' Return to 'Teen Mom' If Asked: 'My Story Was Told'

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer exclusively opened up to OK! about returning to the MTV show — and if there are any more babies in her future.

“No, I would not,” DeBoer boldly claimed, when asked if she would go back if asked. “I feel good about where we are. I'm grateful for all of that time.”

As for why she left the show in the first place, DeBoer confirmed the drama the show tends to perpetuate played a “small part" in her decision to step away for good.