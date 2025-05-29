Chelsea DeBoer Reveals She 'Would Not' Return to 'Teen Mom' If Asked: 'My Story Was Told'
Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer exclusively opened up to OK! about returning to the MTV show — and if there are any more babies in her future.
“No, I would not,” DeBoer boldly claimed, when asked if she would go back if asked. “I feel good about where we are. I'm grateful for all of that time.”
As for why she left the show in the first place, DeBoer confirmed the drama the show tends to perpetuate played a “small part" in her decision to step away for good.
'My Story Was Told'
“I also felt like my story was told,” she elaborated. “I found Cole and my full story had come to an end — and Aubree was getting older and she was starting to share her perspective on how she felt about things. I just didn't feel like that needed to be aired. I thought that she should go through that privately.”
In regards to rumors the show may be coming to an end, DeBoer, who doesn't watch the series anymore, said she would have to “watch it to see what the vibe is” and if it was “still rocking and rolling.”
HGTV vs. MTV
DeBoer currently stars with her husband, Cole DeBoer, on HGTV’s Down Home Fab. Both Chelsea and Cole revealed the way things operate there is quite different than they did over at MTV.
“Honestly, HGTV, the network, everything, our production company has been so good to us,” Chelsea stated. ”I didn't know that it could be like that — being on MTV is just so different. They're looking for drama. That's what that show is and that's fine because it's entertaining, but it just wasn't where I wanted to be anymore. I almost felt nervous over there ... I was so afraid that they were going to try to find something that wasn't there and produce drama. To be over here and just know that they want us to look good and they want people to like us, that is such a nice feeling to just let go of any hesitation.”
Cole echoed a similar sentiment, sharing MTV didn't care "if you looked bad," however, HGTV “wants you to look good [and] succeed.”
“They’re so amazing and treat talent so well that everyone enjoys being on HGTV,” he elaborated. “I think the hardest thing to overcome right away was you're being introduced to a brand new audience. You really don't know how you're going to be accepted in the HGTV world because this audience doesn't really know who you are unless they watched you before.”
More Babies?
Chelsea and Cole have three other children aside from Aubree (who is Cole’s stepdaughter), but fans are always wondering if they will have more babies in the future.
“Listen, we definitely have our hands full and we're busy with filming and we opened a store, too,” Chelsea revealed. “I feel like a baby right now would be crazy, but I don't think I'm ever gonna be the kind of person just like, ‘I’m done, done.’ We never know how we’ll feel in a few years.” “We never say no,” Cole added.
Down Home Fab Season 3 premiered Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.