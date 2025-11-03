Chelsea Handler Flaunts Her Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Her Bra and Underwear: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler isn’t afraid to show a little skin! The talk show host, 50, promoted her upcoming High and Mighty Tour by stripping down to her bra and underwear in a new video posted via Instagram on Sunday, November 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Bared It All

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler stripped down to her bra and underwear in a new social media video.

“Another Vegas show and another confusing morning,” she captioned the upload. In the video, Handler wore a black lacy full-support bra and nude underwear as she walked into the room before climbing onto the bed. Fans were amazed at the comedian’s slim figure, sharing their praise in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Is Known to Push the Envelope

“You look like you’re 18 years old! Looking fab! Any quick work out tips?” one user wrote, while another fan added, “Your abs look so good Chelsea. What are you doing for your ab workout? You look amazing sweetie pie. :).” “Really like Chelsea’s energy. She does not care & I’m here for it,” a third chimed in. Handler is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to sharing suggestive content online. In August, she shared a video where she filmed herself completely nude during several trips all over the world.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Has Reasons for Going Nude

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler revealed why she chooses to go nude on social media.

“POV: you come on vacation with me,” she described the context of the revealing clip. The video featured various scenes of Handler topless, including while skiing and visiting city streets. In 2016, the former talk show host opened up about the complex reasons why she chooses to go fully nude. “There was never a moment when I was like, ‘I’m going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity in the public eye.’ I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a b--- out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them,” she explained to a news outlet. “When I go on dates, I’m glad that we’ve gotten that out of the way so they already know what’s coming.”

Chelsea Handler Is Changing the Way the Female Body Is Represented

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler is focused on changing the way the female body is represented.