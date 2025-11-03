Chelsea Handler Flaunts Her Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Her Bra and Underwear: See Photos
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 5:42 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler isn’t afraid to show a little skin!
The talk show host, 50, promoted her upcoming High and Mighty Tour by stripping down to her bra and underwear in a new video posted via Instagram on Sunday, November 2.
Chelsea Handler Bared It All
“Another Vegas show and another confusing morning,” she captioned the upload. In the video, Handler wore a black lacy full-support bra and nude underwear as she walked into the room before climbing onto the bed.
Fans were amazed at the comedian’s slim figure, sharing their praise in the comments section.
Chelsea Handler Is Known to Push the Envelope
“You look like you’re 18 years old! Looking fab! Any quick work out tips?” one user wrote, while another fan added, “Your abs look so good Chelsea. What are you doing for your ab workout? You look amazing sweetie pie. :).”
“Really like Chelsea’s energy. She does not care & I’m here for it,” a third chimed in.
Handler is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to sharing suggestive content online. In August, she shared a video where she filmed herself completely nude during several trips all over the world.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chelsea Handler Has Reasons for Going Nude
“POV: you come on vacation with me,” she described the context of the revealing clip. The video featured various scenes of Handler topless, including while skiing and visiting city streets.
In 2016, the former talk show host opened up about the complex reasons why she chooses to go fully nude.
“There was never a moment when I was like, ‘I’m going to enter the public conversation on the importance of female nudity in the public eye.’ I text my friends naked pictures of myself. I ruin group pictures by pulling a b--- out. Everyone has seen me naked; good for them,” she explained to a news outlet. “When I go on dates, I’m glad that we’ve gotten that out of the way so they already know what’s coming.”
Chelsea Handler Is Changing the Way the Female Body Is Represented
In addition, she felt that she was pioneering a different type of s-- symbol, which focuses on changing the way the female body has been represented.
“I also think desexualizing something is much more interesting than sexualizing it. It’s a fresher take, and I guess that’s the one difference — the only one between Kim Kardashian and I,” she said. “She’s trying to be s---. Putting yourself out there in that way has a different motivation. I’m trying to lessen the sexiness of it and make it an actual human body thing.”