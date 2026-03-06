'It Was a Disaster': Chelsea Handler Rips RFK Jr. After Discovering the House She Bought From Him Had a 'Toxic Environment'
March 6 2026, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler isn't a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for more than one reason.
On the Wednesday, March 4, episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the comedian and guest Dennis Leary mentioned the Secretary of Health and Human Services when she revealed the drama that went down when she bought RFK Jr.'s Los Angeles house five years ago.
RFK Jr.'s House Had a 'Toxic Environment'
"I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f----- up this house was," she spilled.
"The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," the comic revealed. "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years.'"
Handler clarified she didn't know she was buying the house from the politician when she first purchased it.
"I’m not exaggerating any of this," the TV star promised. "It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps. So anyway, I have my own issues with RFK."
"He's one of the worst people. He really is," Handler emphasized.
Chelsea Handler Has to Do Major Renovations on the Home
The Chelsea Lately alum claimed three people who have come to the property told her the home was "cursed."
In addition to having to fix up the abode, the final inspection revealed that the "little outdoor storage unit" on the premises is illegal, "so now we have to remove his illegal bull---- from my property," she complained, "and I’m like, ‘How did they not find this upon the first inspection?’"
"Cheryl Hines left me notes saying let us know if there's anything we can do for you," the star continued, referring to his wife. "I'm like, yeah, how about a f------ foundation. That's something you could do for me."
"Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything," she quipped as she wrapped up the topic. "I’m totally over it."
Inside RFK Jr.'s Controversies
The politician has angered many with his controversial comments, such as his anti-vaccine stance and his warning that pregnant women should not take Tylenol, claiming it could cause autism.
Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, told BBC of his words, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."