'It Was a Disaster': Chelsea Handler Rips RFK Jr. After Discovering the House She Bought From Him Had a 'Toxic Environment'

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler isn't a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for more than one reason. On the Wednesday, March 4, episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the comedian and guest Dennis Leary mentioned the Secretary of Health and Human Services when she revealed the drama that went down when she bought RFK Jr.'s Los Angeles house five years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s House Had a 'Toxic Environment'

Source: @chelseahandler/instagram Chelsea Handler bought Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home not knowing it had a 'toxic environment.'

"I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f----- up this house was," she spilled. "The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," the comic revealed. "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years.'" Handler clarified she didn't know she was buying the house from the politician when she first purchased it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not exaggerating any of this," the TV star promised. "It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps. So anyway, I have my own issues with RFK." "He's one of the worst people. He really is," Handler emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Has to Do Major Renovations on the Home

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The TV star said revealed people told her the house was 'cursed.'

The Chelsea Lately alum claimed three people who have come to the property told her the home was "cursed." In addition to having to fix up the abode, the final inspection revealed that the "little outdoor storage unit" on the premises is illegal, "so now we have to remove his illegal bull---- from my property," she complained, "and I’m like, ‘How did they not find this upon the first inspection?’"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, left Chelsea Handler notes offering to help with the property.

"Cheryl Hines left me notes saying let us know if there's anything we can do for you," the star continued, referring to his wife. "I'm like, yeah, how about a f------ foundation. That's something you could do for me." "Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything," she quipped as she wrapped up the topic. "I’m totally over it."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside RFK Jr.'s Controversies

Source: mega RFK Jr. has caused controversy with his unfounded medical remarks.