or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

'It Was a Disaster': Chelsea Handler Rips RFK Jr. After Discovering the House She Bought From Him Had a 'Toxic Environment'

Split photo of Chelsea Handler and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: mega

Chelsea Handler didn't know who the home belonged to when she bought it.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler isn't a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for more than one reason.

On the Wednesday, March 4, episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the comedian and guest Dennis Leary mentioned the Secretary of Health and Human Services when she revealed the drama that went down when she bought RFK Jr.'s Los Angeles house five years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr.'s House Had a 'Toxic Environment'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Chelsea Handler bought Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home not knowing it had a 'toxic environment.'
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler bought Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home not knowing it had a 'toxic environment.'

"I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f----- up this house was," she spilled.

"The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," the comic revealed. "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years.'"

Handler clarified she didn't know she was buying the house from the politician when she first purchased it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

The comedian said the Los Angeles property 'was a disaster.'

"I’m not exaggerating any of this," the TV star promised. "It was a disaster, and I didn’t know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps. So anyway, I have my own issues with RFK."

"He's one of the worst people. He really is," Handler emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Has to Do Major Renovations on the Home

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The TV star revealed three people told her the house was 'cursed.'
Source: mega

The TV star said revealed people told her the house was 'cursed.'

The Chelsea Lately alum claimed three people who have come to the property told her the home was "cursed."

In addition to having to fix up the abode, the final inspection revealed that the "little outdoor storage unit" on the premises is illegal, "so now we have to remove his illegal bull---- from my property," she complained, "and I’m like, ‘How did they not find this upon the first inspection?’"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, left Chelsea Handler notes offering to help with the property.
Source: mega

RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, left Chelsea Handler notes offering to help with the property.

"Cheryl Hines left me notes saying let us know if there's anything we can do for you," the star continued, referring to his wife. "I'm like, yeah, how about a f------ foundation. That's something you could do for me."

"Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything," she quipped as she wrapped up the topic. "I’m totally over it."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside RFK Jr.'s Controversies

Photo of RFK Jr. has caused controversy with his unfounded medical remarks.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. has caused controversy with his unfounded medical remarks.

The politician has angered many with his controversial comments, such as his anti-vaccine stance and his warning that pregnant women should not take Tylenol, claiming it could cause autism.

Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, told BBC of his words, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.