'Idiot' Donald Trump Struggles to Say Acetaminophen in Hilarious Blunder: Watch

Donald Trump sparked fresh buzz after fumbling his words during a press conference on Monday, September 22. Flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS head Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump claimed autism rates are rising because of “something artificial.” He even suggested that the Amish and Cubans have almost no autism because they don’t use Tylenol. But it wasn’t the conspiracy theory that stole the spotlight — it was his failed attempt to say “acetaminophen.”

Source: BBC Donald Trump struggled to said 'acetaminophen' during a press conference.

“Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let's see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Trump stuttered before continuing, “Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol. During pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol. Is… ahhh… Not good.”

From there, he doubled down, warning that the non-opioid analgesic should only be used when necessary. “Ideally, you don't take it at all. With Tylenol, don't take it,” he said, telling the crowd it should only be used for a bad fever. He continued, “I think you shouldn't take it,” while suggesting parents avoid giving it to children, too, calling autism “artificially induced.”

Source: MEGA The president warned against using Tylenol during pregnancy.

“Don't take Tylenol,” Trump pushed again, before clarifying, “I'm making these statements from me, not for these doctors.” He wrapped it up by insisting, “Life is common sense. There's a lot of common sense in this.”

Of course, the internet didn’t let the moment slide. “What a f----- idiot man,” one user blasted. Another mocked, “He can't even say acetaminophen.” “Wow this man has nuclear codes,” a third quipped. Still, experts quickly jumped in. While some studies suggest possible links between Tylenol use during pregnancy and developmental conditions, researchers said the evidence is inconsistent.

Source: MEGA Experts pushed back on Donald Trump's claims.

Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, told BBC, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.” The company pointed out that acetaminophen remains the safest pain reliever for pregnant women and warned that avoiding it could leave them with riskier alternatives.

Source: MEGA The science around Tylenol and autism remains unclear, Dr. Zeyan Liew claimed.