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Single Chelsea Handler Is 'Holding Out' on Finding the Right Man as She Jokes About Going 'Full Lesbian'

Photo of Chelsea Handler joked she is becoming a lesbian.
Source: CRASH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA

Chelsea Handler joked she is becoming a lesbian.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

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Chelsea Handler joked that she may be experiencing "adult-onset lesbianism" during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

The comedian made the remarks to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos while discussing her newest calling as an online matchmaker.

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'Adult-Onset Lesbianism'

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Photo of Chelsea Handler joked about "adult-onset lesbianism."
Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Chelsea Handler joked about 'adult-onset lesbianism.'

Consuelos brought up Handler's matchmaking activity, to which she replied, "I've been starting a little dating service on my Instagram, because there are so many available women that are looking for men."

Ripa butted in, "Yeah, but a lot of the women that are available and looking for men are also — there's a lot that want to date you. There's a lot of women that want to date you. Did you know that?"

Without skipping a beat, Handler told the TV host, "Yes. I went to a Brandi Carlile concert the other night, so I found that out left, right and center. And I am almost fully transitioned into adult-onset lesbianism. I mean, it's only a matter of time before that's part of my story. It all adds up."

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Chelsea Handler Isn't 'Giving Up on Men Yet'

Photo of Handler is still open to dating men.
Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Handler is still open to dating men.

However, the star soon made it clear she was, in fact, joking.

"I'm not giving up on men yet," she said. "I still like men. I just wish there were some better options, so I'm holding out until I go full lesbian."

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Chelsea Handler's Dating Service Side Hustle

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Photo of Handler is running a dating service.
Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Handler is running a dating service.

As she mentioned, Handler has been helping her followers find love recently. In July, she posted some of the amazing results she's had with setting people up.

"What I have been doing since I'm on tour; I have shows this weekend in New York, Philly, Connecticut, I have people coming and meeting from my Instagram," she explained to Ripa and Consuelos. "Since I've been on tour and doing this dating thing, I have people coming and doing their first dates at my show. And then I have so many women that come to my shows, so I've been telling the guys, 'Come to the shows and meet the women, and then that way you're in a safe environment.' And if you come to my show as a straight guy, a woman's gonna like that."

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Source: LIVEKELLYANDMARK/YOUTUBE

Chelsea Handler's Dating History

Photo of Handler previously dated Jo Koy.
Source: OCONNOR/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Handler previously dated Jo Koy.

While Handler is currently single (and still straight), she has previously dated a handful of high-profile men.

According to Us Weekly, the comedienne has been linked to 50 Cent, Andre Balazs, Jo Koy and Dave Salmoni.

She also dated a mystery man earlier this year, but they've since broken up.

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