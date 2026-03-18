Who Is Chelsea Handler's Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Her 'Hot' Mystery Man

Chelsea Handler has kept the identity of her boyfriend private.

Love is in the air again for Chelsea Handler.

The comedian, who previously dated Ted Harbert and Jo Koy, is dating a mystery man she met at a Las Vegas blackjack table in November 2025. While she has not publicly revealed her boyfriend's identity, she detailed how their paths crossed at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.

"I had to ask this guy sitting at a blackjack table who was wearing a cowboy hat, he had a lot of chips, like, thousands of dollars," she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I was like, 'Hey, buddy, can I borrow $1,000? I'm gonna start winning right away. And he was like, 'Yeah, absolutely!' So he gave me $1,000."

Handler paid the man back "another thousand just for interest" when she won immediately, adding, "Which I ended up taking back at the end of the night because I said, 'I don't think he deserved that.'"

Her friend, who was with her at the time, reportedly gave him her number without Handler's knowledge. He texted her the next morning — and the rest is history.