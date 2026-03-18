Chelsea Handler Jokes She Caught 'Chlamydia, Measles and Herpes' After Moving Into Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'Toxic' House

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Chelsea Handler finally moved into the mess of a house she bought from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. four years ago. The comedian shared the update on the Tuesday, March 17, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host noted he read about her home improvement issues in the news.

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There Was 'a Lot of Drama With the House'

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Chelsea Hander finally moved into the home she bought from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after four years of mandatory renovations.

"I didn’t know I was buying it from RFK Jr. because it was a blind trust," Handler noted of her Los Angeles home. "The house feels like I bought it from RFK Jr." "It took me four years to move in. There [were] a lot of problems with the house — I blame him — and that didn’t get caught during inspection. And a lot of drama with the house," she continued. "But I did just move in for the first time yesterday. So, I’m good."

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Chelsea Handler Jokes the House Made Her Ill

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The comedian didn't know she was buying the house from the politician when she first purchased it.

The Chelsea Lately alum joked the property led to multiple health issues, quipping, "I mean, I have chlamydia, herpes and what else does he have? Oh, measles. I have chlamydia, measles and herpes. But no, it’s okay now." After she first made the deal, the politician's wife, Cheryl Hines, sent Handler a note that read, "'Thank you, we’re so excited you bought our house. Let us know if there’s anything we can do.’" "And I was like, ‘Oh no! I bought RFK Jr.’s house?’ Like the one person in the world that I would flag whose house not to buy," Handler confessed.

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Chelsea Handler joked she caught 'chlamydia, measles and herpes' after moving into RFK Jr.'s house.

Handler dished on her home renovation during the March 4 episode of her "Dear Chelsea" podcast. "The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house," the Uganda Be Kidding Me author revealed. "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years.'"

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The Home Was a 'Disaster'

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The actress said the Los Angeles home was a 'disaster' and didn't even have a 'proper' foundation.

"I’m not exaggerating any of this," the actress declared. "It was a disaster." In addition to major renovations, she found out that the "little outdoor storage unit" on the property was constructed illegally, "so now we have to remove his illegal bull---- from my property," she complained, "and I’m like, ‘How did they not find this upon the first inspection?’"

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Source: mega RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, sent a letter to Chelsea Handler after they learned she bought the property.