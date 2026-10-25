Chelsea Handler Jokes Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-alike Son Could Pass for a 'Couple'

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Chelsea Handler left an unexpected comment on Reese Witherspoon's birthday post for her son, Deacon Phillippe, after the actress shared a series of photos marking his 23rd birthday. "You two look like a couple in the first slide," Handler wrote beneath the Instagram carousel, after first wishing Phillippe a happy birthday.

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Witherspoon Shared Special Moments With Phillippe

Source: @REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM Reese Witherspoon shared a series of family photos for Deacon Phillippe's 23rd birthday, including a seaside snapshot of the mother and son posing together.

The comedian was responding to a picture of Witherspoon and Phillippe posing together beside the ocean. The actress, 50, leaned against her son's shoulder as they stood side by side, with the image appearing first in the collection. The post also featured other family snapshots, including pictures from earlier years. Handler singled out the opening image in her comment.

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Witherspoon Shared a Personal Message for Her Son

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon shared an emotional tribute to son Deacon Phillippe.

The Legally Blonde star marked the occasion with a tribute reflecting on her son's birth and the person he has become. "Happy Birthday to my son Deacon, who is turning 23 today," the Academy Award-winning actress wrote in the caption. "The year you were born, there was a fire in LA. Raging all around us. Somehow that fire forged you." She gushed about the qualities she admires in her son. "You were born into the light, you carry it inside you, and you help us see it in ourselves," stated the 50-year-old Hollywood A-lister. "I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom. 🩵," she concluded.

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The Post Attracted More Birthday Tributes

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and other fans joined Reese Witherspoon's birthday tribute to Deacon Phillippe, sharing warm wishes and affectionate comments about her son.

Celebrities and fans took to the comments section to point out the resemblance between Witherspoon and her son. "He is your 'mini me'! ❤️," one commenter wrote. "The same person 😍😍," another added. "Happy birthday to Deacon," one person wrote, while another commented, "He is a doll! Happy Birthday, Deacon!" Gwyneth Paltrow also joined the well-wishers, writing, "Happy Birthday, you gorgeous boy! 23. Wow." Another commenter added, "Oh I forgot to say happy birthday Deacon!😊." Others kept their messages brief, posting "cutie pie" and "happy birthday."

Phillippe Is Building a Career in Music and Acting

Source: MEGA Deacon Phillippe is pursuing music and acting.