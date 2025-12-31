or
Chelsea Living Room Has Become Manhattan's Hottest Supper Club — Beloved by Reese Witherspoon, Camille Kostek and Other A-List Celebs

Chelsea Living Room is NYC's hottest supper club!

Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:53 a.m. ET

In a city packed with trendy eateries vying to be the next “it” spot, few truly earn the title.

Chelsea Living Room, however, has already solidified itself as one of Manhattan’s most coveted hangouts — the kind of place New Yorkers discover quietly, return to quickly and then try (often unsuccessfully) to keep to themselves.

Situated on West 14th Street at the meeting point of several downtown neighborhoods, the venue feels like a modern nod to Old New York.

The dim lighting, flickering fireplace and occasional live piano create a space that’s intimate without being fussy and elegant without the attitude. It’s the sort of room that turns a simple dinner into hours of conversation — and one martini into three.

The menu plays into that nostalgic, indulgent vibe. Standout dishes include a giant mozzarella stick topped with caviar, a Cacio e Pepe Chicken Pot Pie and the buzzy Dirty Martini Dip — items designed to be both comforting and memorable.

On weekends, the energy shifts as the lights drop slightly and the back lounge opens, giving way to a more social, late-night crowd. It’s not formally announced, but regulars know the moment when dinner naturally melts into nightlife.

Chelsea Living Room’s programming adds to its pull. Its “Chelsea After Dark” series brings DJs and a party-forward vibe, while monthly burlesque shows and rotating music nights keep the calendar feeling fresh. The result is a restaurant by definition but a nightlife destination by instinct.

Sundays take on a completely different tone with the space’s Irish-inspired Sunday Roast — a weekly tradition featuring shared plates, live music, Yorkshire pudding and hearty stout gravy. The leisurely afternoon often lingers well into the evening.

Now approaching its two-year anniversary, Chelsea Living Room has become a favorite among locals and celebrities alike. Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Josh Hart, Camille Kostek and Shane Lowry have all been spotted slipping into booths — a testament to the venue’s unique balance of buzz and privacy.

Part supper club, part living room, Chelsea Living Room has managed to create what many New York spots chase: a place where people don’t just want to go — they want to stay.

For more information, click here.

