or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Cher
OK LogoCOUPLES

Cher, 79, Finally Addresses Marriage Rumors With Rapper Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 39

Photo of Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards
Source: MEGA

Singer Cher addressed rumors that she and her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, are headed down the aisle after nearly two years of dating.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cher is setting the record straight when it comes to marriage rumors with her much younger boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

“There is absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future,” a rep for the singer, 79, told a news outlet in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Addressed Marriage Rumors

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A rep for Cher addressed rumors that she was possibly headed down the aisle.
Source: MEGA

A rep for Cher addressed rumors that she was possibly headed down the aisle.

According to the source, the “Little Man” singer is focused on her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance on December 20 and a new single.

Cher has made it down the aisle twice in the past, previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. The “Strong Enough” artist and Edwards, 39, met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, briefly split in 2023, and then reconciled.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Praised Alexander 'AE' Edwards Earlier This Month

Photo of Cher praised her relationship in a rare interview last month.
Source: MEGA

Cher praised her relationship in a rare interview last month.

Last month, the singer opened up about the romance and gushed about how much she loved her partner in a rare interview.

“You know, you get older but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented,” she told CBS’ Gayle King, before giving a response to the people that critique their 40-year age difference. “They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast.”

MORE ON:
Cher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Is Proud of Her Relationship

Photo of Cher isn’t bothered by her 40-year age gap with Alexander 'AE' Edwards.
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Cher isn’t bothered by her 40-year age gap with Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

Cher said she is proud that their relationship is filled with laughter — and she's thankful for Edwards’ 6-year-old son, Slash, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

“I just love him,” she gushed. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” she said. I used to say, ‘God, give me a toddler and a man and I got exactly what I wanted. [Slash is] so funny. He’s so smart. He’s a delight.”

An insider told Us Weekly that Cher is fully aware of the criticism of her unconventional relationship, but she doesn't let it bother her.

Cher Is Aware of the Haters

Photo of Cher could care less about the 'skepticism' surrounding her relationship.
Source: MEGA

Cher could care less about the 'skepticism' surrounding her relationship.

“She knows full well there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance, but she couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and A.E. have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

Earlier this year, another source revealed the couple might be ready to take another big step in their relationship.

“Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way, but the past year they have been solid as a rock,” the insider shared.

Even though Cher holds a dominant role in their relationship, she appreciates “an old-school romantic” who believes “the man has to propose.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.