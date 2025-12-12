Cher, 79, Finally Addresses Marriage Rumors With Rapper Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 39
Dec. 12 2025, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Cher is setting the record straight when it comes to marriage rumors with her much younger boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.
“There is absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future,” a rep for the singer, 79, told a news outlet in a statement.
Cher Addressed Marriage Rumors
According to the source, the “Little Man” singer is focused on her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance on December 20 and a new single.
Cher has made it down the aisle twice in the past, previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. The “Strong Enough” artist and Edwards, 39, met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, briefly split in 2023, and then reconciled.
Cher Praised Alexander 'AE' Edwards Earlier This Month
Last month, the singer opened up about the romance and gushed about how much she loved her partner in a rare interview.
“You know, you get older but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented,” she told CBS’ Gayle King, before giving a response to the people that critique their 40-year age difference. “They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast.”
Cher Is Proud of Her Relationship
Cher said she is proud that their relationship is filled with laughter — and she's thankful for Edwards’ 6-year-old son, Slash, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.
“I just love him,” she gushed. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” she said. I used to say, ‘God, give me a toddler and a man and I got exactly what I wanted. [Slash is] so funny. He’s so smart. He’s a delight.”
An insider told Us Weekly that Cher is fully aware of the criticism of her unconventional relationship, but she doesn't let it bother her.
Cher Is Aware of the Haters
“She knows full well there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance, but she couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and A.E. have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”
Earlier this year, another source revealed the couple might be ready to take another big step in their relationship.
“Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way, but the past year they have been solid as a rock,” the insider shared.
Even though Cher holds a dominant role in their relationship, she appreciates “an old-school romantic” who believes “the man has to propose.”