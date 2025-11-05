Cher Shrugs Off 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Whatever'

Article continues below advertisement

Cher isn’t losing sleep over what people think about her relationship! During a candid interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, November 4, the 79-year-old pop icon brushed off the ongoing chatter about her 40-year age gap with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39.

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Cher isn’t bothered by her 40-year age gap with Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

“Whatever,” she told Gayle King when asked about the critics. “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.” The “Believe” singer said age has never been an issue for them. In fact, she shared that Edwards always reminds her, “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger.”

According to Cher, their relationship is filled with laughter. “I just love him,” she gushed. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met.”

Cher also reflected on how her relationship aligns with her long-running joke about romance. “I used to say, ‘God, give me a toddler and a man,’” she recalled with a laugh. “And I got exactly what I wanted. [Slash is] so funny. He’s so smart. He’s a delight," she added, referring to Edwards' 6-year-old son with Amber Rose.

Source: MEGA The singer said they 'just have a blast' together.

The two first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 but briefly split in 2023 before reuniting. An insider told Us Weekly that Cher is fully aware of the public’s opinion but doesn’t let it bother her. “She knows full well there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance, but she couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and A.E. have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

Earlier this year, another source revealed the couple might be ready to take the next big step. “Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way, but the past year they have been solid as a rock,” the insider shared. “She’s started dropping hints that she wants him to marry her.” Even though Cher holds the dominant role in their relationship, she’s still “an old-school romantic” who believes “the man has to propose.” The source added, “She’s not going to do the asking.”

The first insider noted that Edwards is “open” to the idea of getting engaged and has referred to Cher and their son, Slash, as “a family.” “He’s very serious about this,” they confirmed.

Source: MEGA Cher wants him to propose soon, a source said.

The Moonstruck star has been married twice before — to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

An insider previously told In Touch that Edwards lets Cher take the lead. “His wish is basically her command. She’s having the best time with him,” the source shared. Still, not everyone close to Cher is thrilled about the possibility of an engagement. “When they get engaged, it’s probably going to freak out a lot of people in her life,” a source explained. “Not because Alexander has done anything wrong, but because there’s concern he could be in this for the wrong reasons.”

Source: MEGA The couple met in 2022 and are still going strong.