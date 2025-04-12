Cher Has 'Started Dropping Hints' to Boyfriend A.E. Edwards That 'She Wants to Marry' Him: They Are 'Solid as a Rock'
“Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way, but the past year they have been solid as a rock, to the point where she’s started dropping hints that she wants him to marry her,” an insider shared.
Even though Cher is in the dominant position in the relationship, the insider shared she’s “an old-school romantic” and believes “the man has to propose," as "she’s not going to do the asking.”
The pair met during Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and, aside from a brief breakup in 2023, they’ve been going strong ever since.
An insider who spoke to Us Weekly shared the famous singer “knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less … She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and A.E. have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”
The first source shared Edwards is “open” to the idea of getting engaged to Cher, as he’s “very clear she’s his ‘woman’ and has called her and his son, Slash, ‘a family.’” “He’s very serious about this,” they added.
The Moonstruck star has been married twice before, first to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and then to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979.
In Touch previously spoke to an insider who shared details about their relationship, stating, “His wish is basically her command. She’s having the best time with him.”
Although Cher and Edwards may both be on board for an engagement, the first insider noted not everyone may be as thrilled.
“When they get engaged it’s probably going to freak out a lot of people in her life, not because Alexander has done anything wrong, but the reality is, there is some concern that he could be in this for the wrong reasons,” they noted. “A 40-year age gap draws judgment, but Cher won’t entertain it. She’s madly in love and gets upset if anyone questions him or their relationship. She’s just ready to go all in.”
While speaking to Extra in 2023, Cher gushed about their romance.
“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together,” she said at the time.
“We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other,” Cher continued.