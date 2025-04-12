Cher Has 'Started Dropping Hints' to Boyfriend A.E. Edwards That 'She Wants to Marry' Him: They Are 'Solid as a Rock'

Cher reportedly 'started dropping hints' to boyfriend A.E. Edwards that she 'wants to marry' him, according to a source.

“Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way, but the past year they have been solid as a rock, to the point where she’s started dropping hints that she wants him to marry her,” an insider shared.

Even though Cher is in the dominant position in the relationship, the insider shared she’s “an old-school romantic” and believes “the man has to propose," as "she’s not going to do the asking.”

The pair met during Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and, aside from a brief breakup in 2023, they’ve been going strong ever since.