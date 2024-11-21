Cher Reveals Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Doesn't Call Her by Stage Name — Only When He's 'Angry' With Her!
Cher revealed her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, only calls her by her stage name on certain occasions.
"You call a lot of men in your life by their full names. You'll call Gregg Allman or Phil Spector Phillip. This was my theory — I think you do that because it makes your relationship with them special," Howard Stern said to the singer, 78, on "The Howard Stern Show."
"It makes them special to me. No one I know wants to call me Cher. No one wants to call me Cher. My sister calls me stupid, and nobody wants ... Alexander the other night said Cher, and it pissed me off so much, but he was mad, so he called me Cher but because he was angry with me!" she said about the producer, 38, whom she started dating in 2023.
"Also, with my girlfriends, we don't want to go shopping and then yell out, 'Cher, where are you?' because that is, you know. People just don't want to call me what everyone else calls me. Cher is so short and how many Chers are going to be in the shoe department?" she quipped, adding that special people in her life call her "sweetheart," while Edwards' nickname for her is "baby."
- Cher, 77, Admits Younger Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37, Doesn't Understand 'Most of My References' Due to Their Age-Gap
- Cher Isn't Surprised Her Romance With A.E. Edwards Gets Attention: 'It's Fun to Be Interested in Someone Else's Love Life!'
- All Loved Up! Cher Looks Smitten Cuddling Up To Young Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards During Date Night
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The author, who released Cher: The Memoir, Part One on November 19, began dating Edwards after they met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022. They made their red carpet debut at Versace's Los Angeles Fashion Show in March 2023, but they broke up that spring. However, they reunited months later.
The pair's age difference has made headlines, but the "Believe" songstress doesn't seem to mind.
“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” she said of her boyfriend. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”
“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” the brunette babe added. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”
Cher felt a pull toward Edwards.
“I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," she shared. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”