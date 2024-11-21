Cher Reveals Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Doesn't Call Her by Stage Name — Only When He's 'Angry' With Her!

"You call a lot of men in your life by their full names. You'll call Gregg Allman or Phil Spector Phillip. This was my theory — I think you do that because it makes your relationship with them special," Howard Stern said to the singer, 78, on "The Howard Stern Show."

"It makes them special to me. No one I know wants to call me Cher. No one wants to call me Cher. My sister calls me stupid, and nobody wants ... Alexander the other night said Cher, and it pissed me off so much, but he was mad, so he called me Cher but because he was angry with me!" she said about the producer, 38, whom she started dating in 2023.

"Also, with my girlfriends, we don't want to go shopping and then yell out, 'Cher, where are you?' because that is, you know. People just don't want to call me what everyone else calls me. Cher is so short and how many Chers are going to be in the shoe department?" she quipped, adding that special people in her life call her "sweetheart," while Edwards' nickname for her is "baby."