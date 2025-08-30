NEWS Cheryl Burke Apologizes After Posting Gunshot Sound Just Hours After Minnesota School Tragedy: 'I Take Full Responsibility' Source: @cherylburke/Instagram Cheryl Burke apologized after she posted a video with gunshot sounds hours after a Minnesota school tragedy. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke has publicly apologized for sharing an insensitive video that included gunshot sounds, just hours after a tragic school shooting in Minnesota. "I want to take a moment to acknowledge something very important. Less than an hour ago, I posted a transition video that included the sound of a gun," the Dancing With the Stars alum stated in a heartfelt Instagram post shared Thursday, August 28, though it was composed a day prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Cheryl Burke said she shared the video before learning about the Minneapolis school shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Burke, 41, explained that she was completely unaware of the horrific shooting that took place earlier in Minneapolis at a Catholic school. She expressed her remorse, stating, "Out of respect for the lives impacted, I have already taken that post down." Burke clarified that removing the post doesn't "erase the reality" of the pain it may have caused to those affected by the tragedy. She reflected, "For that, I am deeply sorry. I never want my content — no matter the intent — to feel careless or disconnected from the world we live in. I take full responsibility for what I put out into the world, and this is a reminder for me to always pause, reflect, and be more mindful of timing and impact."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @cherylburke/Instagram The 'DWTS' alum said she deleted the post out of respect for the victims and their families.

Article continues below advertisement

In her message, Burke extended her prayers to the victims and families impacted by the school shooting. The horrifying incident on Wednesday, August 27, saw suspect Robin Westman take the lives of at least two children while injuring 17 others, using a rifle, shotgun and pistol at the school before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby church.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Cheryl Burke said her content should never feel careless or disconnected from reality.

Article continues below advertisement

Burke acknowledged that "words cannot undo harm" but hopes her apology conveys her commitment to accountability and increased awareness. In her caption, she reiterated, "I'm deeply sorry for my earlier post. I was unaware of the tragic school shooting in Minneapolis today and have since removed it. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and everyone affected."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Cheryl Burke said she hoped her apology showed accountability and greater awareness.