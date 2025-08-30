or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cheryl Burke
OK LogoNEWS

Cheryl Burke Apologizes After Posting Gunshot Sound Just Hours After Minnesota School Tragedy: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

Composite Photo of Cheryl Burke and Her Apology
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke apologized after she posted a video with gunshot sounds hours after a Minnesota school tragedy.

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke has publicly apologized for sharing an insensitive video that included gunshot sounds, just hours after a tragic school shooting in Minnesota.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge something very important. Less than an hour ago, I posted a transition video that included the sound of a gun," the Dancing With the Stars alum stated in a heartfelt Instagram post shared Thursday, August 28, though it was composed a day prior.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke said she shared the video before learning about the Minneapolis school shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Burke, 41, explained that she was completely unaware of the horrific shooting that took place earlier in Minneapolis at a Catholic school. She expressed her remorse, stating, "Out of respect for the lives impacted, I have already taken that post down."

Burke clarified that removing the post doesn't "erase the reality" of the pain it may have caused to those affected by the tragedy. She reflected, "For that, I am deeply sorry. I never want my content — no matter the intent — to feel careless or disconnected from the world we live in. I take full responsibility for what I put out into the world, and this is a reminder for me to always pause, reflect, and be more mindful of timing and impact."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: @cherylburke/Instagram

The 'DWTS' alum said she deleted the post out of respect for the victims and their families.

Article continues below advertisement

In her message, Burke extended her prayers to the victims and families impacted by the school shooting.

The horrifying incident on Wednesday, August 27, saw suspect Robin Westman take the lives of at least two children while injuring 17 others, using a rifle, shotgun and pistol at the school before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby church.

MORE ON:
Cheryl Burke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke said her content should never feel careless or disconnected from reality.

Article continues below advertisement

Burke acknowledged that "words cannot undo harm" but hopes her apology conveys her commitment to accountability and increased awareness.

In her caption, she reiterated, "I'm deeply sorry for my earlier post. I was unaware of the tragic school shooting in Minneapolis today and have since removed it. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and everyone affected."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Burke
Source: Mega

Cheryl Burke said she hoped her apology showed accountability and greater awareness.

Fans reacted in the comments section, expressing their support. One user wrote, "You didn't do anything wrong. You didn't even know what was happening. You're so kind!"

  • Another echoed, "You were unaware of the tragedy when you posted. It could have happened to any of us. Please do not feel guilty for the post."

    • More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.