Cheryl Hines Claims She 'Broke Out Into Hives' After She Shook Hands With Donald Trump

Cheryl Hines had a certain reaction after she met Donald Trump for the first time. The actress — who is married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — penned in her memoir Unscripted about the moment she met Trump, 79, after he was earmarked for an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania back in July 2024. The 60-year-old wrote that the politician called to ask RFK Jr. to see him in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Cheryl Hines Met Donald Trump After His 2024 Assassination Attempt

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines wrote in her new memoir 'Unscripted' about her experience.

The Waitress actress then flew to the city so she "could meet Bobby as soon as he got out of his meeting with President Trump." She explained in her book how Kennedy's security detail brought her to a hotel room where she shook hands with the president. Kennedy had wanted his wife to be with him during the meeting with the businessman regarding the assassination attempt. During the gathering, Trump advised Kennedy, 71, to have Secret Service protection. Since Joe Biden was still president of the USA at the time, Trump did not have clearance or the right to give out Secret Service protection.

Source: MEGA 'Was I allergic to something there?' Cheryl Hines wondered in her book.

"The moment I stepped out of the hotel suite, I broke out into hives. I've never broken out in hives before, not once, but suddenly I had hives all up and down my arms and I could feel them making their way across my abdomen," Hines said. "Was I allergic to something there? That night, one of Bobby's staff joked that I must've been allergic to President Trump," the Curb Your Enthusiasm star added. Some time later, Biden, 82, issued an executive order, with only Kennedy having protection. "That meant that our immediate family, the kids and I, would not be protected even though this was customary for all other nominees' families. As they talked, I could feel my hives make their way down my legs," she wrote.

Cheryl's Allergies Only Got Worse

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines was under an enormous amount of stress.

Hines' allergies continued to move throughout her body even after Secret Servicemen wanted to sweep their home for bombs. She later noticed that now her "bottom lip had swelled to the size of a baby carrot." She tried to alleviate her pain by taking Benadryl and she even laid in a Himalayan salt bath. "My upper lip started to get involved and my bottom lip was close to splitting in two," Hines scribed. "I looked like a casualty from Botched, the show about plastic surgery gone wrong."

Source: MEGA The actress' doctor told her she needed to alleviate her anxiety.