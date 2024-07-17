Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination Timeline in 8 Pictures
Donald Trump Started His Rally
On July 13, former U.S. president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump greeted his supporters at his rally in Butler, Penn., while walking up to his podium. He started speaking shortly after 6:00 p.m.
A Suspicious Man Was Spotted
At around 6:10 p.m., officers were informed about a suspicious man climbing a ladder on a nearby building. Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe said a local officer ascended to the roof afterward.
Meanwhile, witness accounts and video footage from the event revealed that someone in the crowd said, "He’s got a gun," while Trump was delivering his speech.
“On the roof. He’s got a gun,” the unidentified attendee added.
Shots Fired at Donald Trump
Three shots happened at 6:11 p.m., and videos from the event captured Trump covering his ear before ducking for cover. Everyone also got down when the Secret Service agents rushed to the stage and yelled, "Get down!"
Five more shots were heard after a pause, but Trump remained low.
Secret Service Agent Killed the Shooter
Seconds later, multiple agents confirmed the shooter was "down." They conversed to verify whether they were clear to move.
The shooter, who was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service. Authorities confirmed the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.
Agents Helped Donald Trump
After killing Crooks, agents stood up with Trump at 6:12 p.m. and prepared to move the ex-POTUS offstage. Trump, however, told them to wait.
More Photos of Donald Trump's Injured Ear
As Trump got up with the Secret Service agents, blood was seen coming out of the upper part of his ear.
Secret Service Agents Continued to Cover Donald Trump
The shooting incident left one attendee dead. Two more people, aside from Trump, were injured.
According to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the deceased attendee — 50-year-old Corey Comperatore — protected his wife and daughter by using his body as a shield.
Donald Trump Raised His Right Fist
Photos and videos from the event showed blood dripping from Trump's ear, but he still lifted his fist in the air despite his condition. It prompted the crowd to cheer loudly before he mouthed the word "fight" three times.
His Agents Accompanied Him Into a Vehicle and Took Him to a Local Hospital
Secret Service agents escorted Trump into an SUV. He raised his fist again before getting in.
Trump was rushed to the area's nearest hospital, the Butler Memorial Hospital.
"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement a few minutes after the incident.