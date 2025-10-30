Cheryl Hines Reveals If She Still Talks to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Costar Larry David Since Cozying Up to Donald Trump
Oct. 30 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines rose to fame for playing the wife of Larry David on HBO's hit Curb Your Enthusiasm — but the former costars are no longer in touch amid her support for her controversial husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the Trump administration.
The actress, best known for her comedic roles, told Billy Bush on his podcast on Tuesday, October 28, "Well, I haven’t talked to him in a while," adding that the last time they spoke was "probably" at the event for the Season 12 finale last year.
Hines insisted, though, that despite their differing political views, “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me."
“I think it’s just politics, it makes conversations," she explained.
The 60-year-old Suburgatory actress — who has one daughter, Catherine, 21, with ex Paul Young — also got candid with Bush about falling for Kennedy following her separation from Young in 2010.
Hines reunited with the Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, at an event in 2011 after first meeting in 2005. (They eventually wed in August 2014.)
The two-time Emmy nominee spoke about seeing him "completely differently" in 2011. "I looked at him and thought, 'Oh wow, he's actually handsome,'" she said with a laugh, before noting his "blue eyes."
She continued, "We talked for a long time and he would tell me stories about his life and all the things he'd done and I was very taken with him."
"Was there a kiss at that event?" Bush probed, to which she coyly responded, "Perhaps."
"There were fireworks," she confirmed.
Hines' revelation about where her relationship stands with David comes months after the comedian's ex-wife Laurie David expressed her disapproval of the actress on social media in January.
"Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades," Laurie wrote on Threads.
Moreover, comedian Tig Notaro spoke out about distancing herself from Hines after being friends for years on the "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa” podcast on Tuesday, October 14.
The former pals even had a comedy podcast called "True Story," where they talked about documentaries, which ran from 2020 to 2023.
“Cheryl’s married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. [better known as RFK Jr.] When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away,” Tig, 54, shared.
She explained that "beliefs that were like a gnat on the arms years ago" were becoming harder to ignore.