NEWS Cheryl Hines Reveals If She Still Talks to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Costar Larry David Since Cozying Up to Donald Trump Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines revealed where she stands with former 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Larry David in the wake of her support for President Donald Trump. Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Source: mega Cheryl Hines told Billy Bush that she hasn't talked to Larry David in 'a while.'

Hines insisted, though, that despite their differing political views, “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me." “I think it’s just politics, it makes conversations," she explained. The 60-year-old Suburgatory actress — who has one daughter, Catherine, 21, with ex Paul Young — also got candid with Bush about falling for Kennedy following her separation from Young in 2010. Hines reunited with the Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, at an event in 2011 after first meeting in 2005. (They eventually wed in August 2014.)

Source: mega Cheryl Hines opened up about falling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2011.

The two-time Emmy nominee spoke about seeing him "completely differently" in 2011. "I looked at him and thought, 'Oh wow, he's actually handsome,'" she said with a laugh, before noting his "blue eyes." She continued, "We talked for a long time and he would tell me stories about his life and all the things he'd done and I was very taken with him." "Was there a kiss at that event?" Bush probed, to which she coyly responded, "Perhaps." "There were fireworks," she confirmed.

Source: mega Cheryl Hines hasn't spoken to Larry David since the Season 12 finale event.

Hines' revelation about where her relationship stands with David comes months after the comedian's ex-wife Laurie David expressed her disapproval of the actress on social media in January. "Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the 'dutiful, adoring wife' setting women back decades," Laurie wrote on Threads.

Source: mega Comedian Tig Notaro revealed that she doesn't speak to Cheryl Hines anymore.