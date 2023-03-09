How Chester Zoda, An ER Doctor Quit Medicine With A $1,000,000+ Side Income | Chesterzoda.com

People pursue medical degrees in the hopes of helping others while creating a secure career for themselves to live comfortably. However, careers in the healthcare sector are completely different, leaving medical professionals overworked and underpaid. A doctor is bound to trade their time for money treating one patient at a time according to the traditional 1:1 approach to healthcare. This isn't beneficial to patients either who queue up for hours for a routine check-up or schedule consultations months in advance only to get an inconvenient slot. ER doctor turned business strategist and mentor Chester Zoda MD is closing the gap here, helping doctors monetize their healthcare knowledge while helping people live healthier. His innovative program, Chesterzoda.com, is democratizing and decentralizing medical knowledge to revolutionize the traditional healthcare system.

Chester Zoda MD noticed the gap in the broken healthcare system that is leaving doctors and health experts burnt out and financially unstable. To meet this crisis, he developed a platform where doctors can monetize their knowledge to help people and create an incredible side income source without investing their time. The platform is Chesterzoda.com, popularly known as Digital Doctor™ University, which has received raving 5-star reviews from Harvard, Cambridge, and NASA experts. Chesterzoda.com has a proven track record and hundreds of case studies. The success of this idea has earned Dr. Zoda the title of the “future of online education.”