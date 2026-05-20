Chet Hanks Ditches Hollywood for Life in Nashville Trailer Park

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Chet Hanks, the son of acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, has made a surprising life choice by living in a trailer park in Nashville, Tennessee, while pursuing a career in country music. The 35-year-old recently shared his experiences during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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Chet Hanks Defended His Budget Lifestyle

Source: MEGA The actor said he preferred RV life over apartment living.

Hanks expressed his decision to avoid renting an apartment upon moving to Nashville, stating he “didn’t want to get an apartment” after having furnished a condo in Los Angeles. He found that the rental homes he initially occupied became “really old” quickly. Instead of renting, he purchased an RV that provides him with “everything [he] need[s].”

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Chet Hanks Criticized Modern Hustle Culture

Source: MEGA He defended his low-cost lifestyle.

“I just like having my own space. I got my kitchen. I got a walk-in shower — that’s a big deal in trailers,” Hanks explained during the April 29 interview. He clarified that his trailer park community is not “sketchy,” as it primarily consists of “retirees.” He humorously noted, “I’m probably the youngest person in the trailer park by 30 or 40 years,” referring to his neighbors as “good people.”

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Tom Hanks Supported His Son at Stagecoach

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks supported his son's band at the Stagecoach festival.

Chet Hanks addressed critics questioning his lifestyle choice in a March Instagram video. He stated, “What the f–k, why are you living in a trailer?” and elaborated on the affordability of his RV. He mentioned, “These things aren’t f–king expensive. This s–t is cheap as f–k. I got it for 30 grand. It’s a 2025 [model]. I put four grand on it, and my rent is 400 bucks a month.” The singer also critiqued the “hustle culture,” advising people to reconsider their definitions of success. He asked, “What’s the f–king dream? To drive a Rolls Royce? … Those are f–king things. Living your dream is a verb, not a f–king noun.”

Source: MEGA His lifestyle raised questions about fame, pressure and true happiness.