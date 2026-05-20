Chet Hanks Ditches Hollywood for Life in Nashville Trailer Park
May 20 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Chet Hanks, the son of acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, has made a surprising life choice by living in a trailer park in Nashville, Tennessee, while pursuing a career in country music.
The 35-year-old recently shared his experiences during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Chet Hanks Defended His Budget Lifestyle
Hanks expressed his decision to avoid renting an apartment upon moving to Nashville, stating he “didn’t want to get an apartment” after having furnished a condo in Los Angeles.
He found that the rental homes he initially occupied became “really old” quickly. Instead of renting, he purchased an RV that provides him with “everything [he] need[s].”
Chet Hanks Criticized Modern Hustle Culture
“I just like having my own space. I got my kitchen. I got a walk-in shower — that’s a big deal in trailers,” Hanks explained during the April 29 interview. He clarified that his trailer park community is not “sketchy,” as it primarily consists of “retirees.” He humorously noted, “I’m probably the youngest person in the trailer park by 30 or 40 years,” referring to his neighbors as “good people.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tom Hanks Supported His Son at Stagecoach
Chet Hanks addressed critics questioning his lifestyle choice in a March Instagram video. He stated, “What the f–k, why are you living in a trailer?” and elaborated on the affordability of his RV. He mentioned, “These things aren’t f–king expensive. This s–t is cheap as f–k. I got it for 30 grand. It’s a 2025 [model]. I put four grand on it, and my rent is 400 bucks a month.”
The singer also critiqued the “hustle culture,” advising people to reconsider their definitions of success. He asked, “What’s the f–king dream? To drive a Rolls Royce? … Those are f–king things. Living your dream is a verb, not a f–king noun.”
Chet Hanks is not only pursuing music but has also recently debuted his band, Something Out West, at the Stagecoach music festival. His father Tom Hanks, 69, supported him at the event, and was seen enjoying the performance.
As the eldest child of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet has three siblings: Colin, Elizabeth Ann, and Truman. This shift in lifestyle raises questions about the pressures of fame and the pursuit of happiness in a world often focused on material success.