Tom and Chet Hanks' Relationship: Their Ups and Downs Explained in 10 Clicks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Reportedly Never Gave Chet Hanks an Allowance

Chet Hanks claimed in a September 2021 interview with Andrew Callaghan that his celebrity parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, did not spoil him financially. "People assume I lived this super privileged life, richy rich, and that just wasn't the case. It was actually the opposite," the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 33, said. "I don't know if I'm the brokest rich kid or the richest broke kid. … I just wish I could have been more anonymous."

Chet Alleged He Had a Toxic Upbringing

Following his initial comment about Tom and Rita, Chet shared more details about his childhood in a YouTube video. “I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f--- these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f------ throw their shade at you so you can feel s----- about yourself because they are jealous,’” he said. Chet added, “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

Chet Hanks Said His Father's Fame Took a Toll on Him

Chet raised eyebrows when he revealed in a vlog how Tom's "toxic fame" led him to self-destruct. "My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous," Chet added. "I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt."

Chet Hanks Grew Up Normally

Chet appeared on the "Impaulsive" podcast in February 2021, spilling about his "normal" life despite having famous parents. "I mean I've just known so many kids that I grew up with that, you know, came from similar backgrounds but were raised completely different to me, that really can be like a disaster," the "White Boy Summer" singer said.

Chet Hanks Shared What It Felt Like Living in His Father's Shadow

Speaking with TooFab in 2019, Chet expressed how much he loved his father, who he called "a great dad, man and actor," despite failing to escape his shadow. "If I invented a cure for cancer tomorrow, in the article it would say, 'Tom Hanks' Son Invents The Cure For Cancer,' you know what I mean? It's inevitable," he said.

Chet Hanks Struggled Growing Up Because of His Famous Parents

In 2022, Chet spoke candidly about the public painting him as a "spoiled brat" in a YouTube video. "My parents didn't spoil me; I was never just given money or an allowance. I had to work and earn everything that I've made, and it's been that way for my entire life," he said.

Tom and Chet Hanks Worked Together in a Film

In July 2020, Tom and Chet's film Greyhound showed their father-and-son relationship. The Elvis actor shared during his appearance on an episode of the Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert that the experience "was incredibly fun" because his son was "just so good."

Chet Hanks Has the Best Support During His Substance Battle

In his interview with ET in June 2018, Chet applauded his parents for being supportive of him during his substance abuse battle. "Every step of the way: They've always been there for me and I'm really lucky," said Your Honor star. Hanks also commented on his son's sobriety while speaking with the same outlet in 2015. "As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally," the Cast Away actor shared. "You support them every step of the way. You got to applaud the bravery and honesty when it actually comes out of your own house." In June, a source told Star magazine Tom has done his best to help his son get through scandals and controversies amid his addiction struggles.

Chet Reunited With His Parents

To mark the holiday season in 2023, the "Do It Better" singer posted a photo of himself with his mom and dad alongside the caption, "Gang."

Tom Hanks and Chet Had a Wholesome Moment Off-Camera

Chet posted a screenshot of his conversation with his father on his Instagram Stories in May, showing Tom asking him about the drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who's winning??" the Forrest Gump actor hilariously asked his son after reading the lengthy response.