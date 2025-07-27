or
Major Cast Shake-Ups: Which Stars Are Returning to 'Chicago P.D.' for Season 13?

Source: NBC Universal

'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 reveals major cast changes — and which stars are returning.

July 27 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Chicago P.D. is facing significant cast changes as it gears up for Season 13, leaving fans eager to find out who will return.

The One Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, has built a reputation for compelling storylines and, unfortunately, frequent cast turnover.

NBC's president of program planning, Jeff Bader, reassured fans that cast changes are part of the business. "Cast comes in, cast goes out," Bader told TVLine in July 2024. "Every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question about what's going on within the One Chicago universe. But those shows just keep going on."

Image of key art from 'Chicago P.D,' 'Chicago MED' and 'Chicago Fire.'
Source: NBC Universal

'Chicago P.D.,' 'Chicago Med' and 'Chicago Fire' all part of the One Chicago franchise.

While Bader remains optimistic about Chicago P.D.'s future, concern among viewers escalated when NBC axed several shows, including Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court, in May. Although the network renewed The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds, these are the only freshman series to survive.

NBC's decision to cut programs followed an 11-year, nearly $2.5 billion yearly agreement with the NBA to air up to 100 regular-season games, impacting the fall schedule for original programming. Despite the uncertainty, Bader highlighted that One Chicago and Law & Order remain safe at the network for now.

As fans grapple with the array of cast departures, here's a breakdown of the Chicago P.D. stars who are returning — and those who won't — for Season 13.

Jason Beghe

Photo of Jason Beghe
Source: NBC Universal

Jason Beghe stars as Sergeant Hank Voight.

Chicago P.D. fans can rely on Beghe to reprise his iconic role as Sergeant Hank Voight. Season 13 will be particularly challenging, considering Voight faced Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy) for the last time before Charlie's death.

Marina Squerciati

After a whirlwind Season 12 finale, Squerciati's character, Kim Burgess, tied the knot with Adam Ruzek, creating a hopeful outlook for their future. Showrunner Gwen Sigan hinted at intriguing dynamics for season 13.

"We didn't get to see them actually walk back into the unit. It wasn't just easy clean, we're done," Sigan explained to Us Weekly in 2025.

Photo of Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger
Source: NBC Universal

In the 'Vows,' episode, Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek finally got married on 'Chicago P.D.'

Patrick John Flueger

Echoing Sigan's comments, Patrick John Flueger will continue to explore the evolving relationship between Kim and Adam. "Now that they have some sort of stability at home, what does it look like on the job?" Sigan posed.

LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins, who has portrayed Kevin Atwater since the beginning, expressed his commitment to the series. "We are all truly like family," he told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "It feels like family with my close friends all around, all the time."

Photo of Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins and Marina Squerciati
Source: NBC Universal

Amy Morton plays Sgt. Trudy Platt, while LaRoyce Hawkins plays Officer Kevin Atwater.

Amy Morton

Amy Morton's character, Sgt. Trudy Platt, remains integral to the series, as Sigan acknowledged in January. "She is someone that across all three shows, I think she's pretty beloved," she said.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

After a turbulent season 12, Benjamin Levy Aguilar confirmed that viewers would see Officer Dante Torres return, hinting at an intense narrative arc. "He's really been through it," Sigan noted.

Toya Turner

Source: @iamtoyat/INSTAGRAM

Toya Turner announced on Instagram she won’t return on 'Chicago P.D.'

Unfortunately, Toya Turner won't be back as Officer Kiana Cook. She announced her departure on Instagram, sharing that her time on Chicago P.D. has "come to a close." She expressed gratitude for the experiences and support from fans.

Sara Bues

Sara Bues remains in the mix, although Sigan mentioned that Nina Chapman's relationship with Sergeant Hank Voight has shifted significantly. "She's not leaving Chicago, so what does that look like?" Sigan questioned.

Photo of Arienne Mandi
Source: MEGA

Arienne Mandi will join the cast as a Season 13 regular, playing officer Naomi Kerr.

Arienne Mandi

In exciting news, Arienne Mandi will join the cast as a Season 13 regular, playing officer Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and military contractor known for thriving in dangerous situations.

