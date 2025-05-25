Outrage Over 'Found' Cancelation: Fans Demand NBC Revive the Show After Heartbreaking Decision

In a shocking twist for fans, NBC made the gut-wrenching decision to cancel Found after two thrilling seasons. The drama took its Season 2 finale bow on May 15, but unfortunate news of its cancelation leaked just before, sending viewers into a frenzy.

Hoping for a revival, cast member Gabrielle Walsh took to Instagram, urging her followers to stay optimistic: "Let's believe Found will find a new platform that says 'WELCOME HOME.'" The comments section lit up with supporters voicing their love for the show and the incredible cast.

Yes, it's true. The beloved series didn't survive the chopping block. This news broke ahead of the season finale, leaving dedicated fans reeling. But there's a glimmer of hope! According to Variety , "WBTV plans to shop the show to other outlets."

Gabrielle Walsh took to Instagram and urged fans to stay hopeful for a 'Found' revival.

"The show will get picked up by a new network. Found is too good of a show with the cast, writing, and production. Y'all are great and the support will always be there and continue," one passionate fan remarked.

Another chimed in, "Love watching Found and the entire cast!! Praying it gets picked up!!!! We need more seasons!"

"I was so disappointed when I heard that Found was being canceled. It is a great show with intriguing storylines and an excellent cast!" one person added.

"Fingers crossed that the show is picked up by another network or streaming service," lamented a fourth devoted viewer.