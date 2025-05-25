or
OK Magazine
Outrage Over 'Found' Cancelation: Fans Demand NBC Revive the Show After Heartbreaking Decision

Photo of Brett Dalton, Arlen Escarpeta, Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Gabrielle Walsh and Karan Oberoi
Source: NBC

'Found' has been canceled by NBC, leaving fans heartbroken.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

In a shocking twist for fans, NBC made the gut-wrenching decision to cancel Found after two thrilling seasons. The drama took its Season 2 finale bow on May 15, but unfortunate news of its cancelation leaked just before, sending viewers into a frenzy.

Photo of 'Found'
Source: NBC

NBC decided to cancel 'Found' after two exciting seasons.

So, Was 'Found' Canceled?

Yes, it's true. The beloved series didn't survive the chopping block. This news broke ahead of the season finale, leaving dedicated fans reeling. But there's a glimmer of hope! According to Variety, "WBTV plans to shop the show to other outlets."

Hoping for a revival, cast member Gabrielle Walsh took to Instagram, urging her followers to stay optimistic: "Let's believe Found will find a new platform that says 'WELCOME HOME.'" The comments section lit up with supporters voicing their love for the show and the incredible cast.

Source: @igabriellewalsh/ Instagram

Gabrielle Walsh took to Instagram and urged fans to stay hopeful for a 'Found' revival.

"The show will get picked up by a new network. Found is too good of a show with the cast, writing, and production. Y'all are great and the support will always be there and continue," one passionate fan remarked.

Another chimed in, "Love watching Found and the entire cast!! Praying it gets picked up!!!! We need more seasons!"

"I was so disappointed when I heard that Found was being canceled. It is a great show with intriguing storylines and an excellent cast!" one person added.

"Fingers crossed that the show is picked up by another network or streaming service," lamented a fourth devoted viewer.

Why Was 'Found' Canceled?

Found isn't alone in facing this disheartening fate. NBC also axed four other shows: Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, The Irrational and Suits LA, as they adjusted programming for the incoming 2025-2026 broadcast season.

The cancelation news came straight from Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment, who stated, "We had a lot of shows that we had to pass on in order to put our schedule together. In the fall, the NBA is a huge priority for us. That is our biggest new show in the fall."

NBC

Photo of Shanola Hampton
Source: NBC

Fans are hopeful that 'Found' will get picked up by another network.

Fans Are Rallying to Save 'Found'

The outrage was palpable when the cancelation hit the net. Fans mobilized, firm in their belief that Found deserves a second chance. They flooded Instagram comments, demanding justice for the series that starred Shanola Hampton as the fierce Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosely.

"No renewal? It's a hard no from me. I do not accept," one passionate viewer rallied.

"FOUND is far too important and the stories they tell are those I have never seen told before. They give a voice to those who are so often forgotten and rarely given the time and attention they deserve," another said.

"We NEED to save this show!!! one of my ABSOLUTE FAVORITES!!!" another added in fervent support.

Photo of Kelli Williams, Shanola Hamptoni, Brett Dalton, Karan Oberoi and Gabrielle Walsh
Source: NBC

NBC also canceled 'Lopez vs. Lopez', 'Night Court', 'The Irrational,' and 'Suits: L.A.'

"It blows chunks. Get FOX to take the show. Or CBS or something like that," another voiced their frustration.

"What? I watched Found from the beginning and got so hooked. The show was well written and the best cast. I'm so heartbroken. Why are great shows being cancelled for what reasons? Because of sports, another reality show or comedy? Please bring it back. It is not finished. I'm heartbroken," cried a devastated fan.

