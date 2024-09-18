ChicExecs Celebrates 20 Years Of Client Successes Across Diverse Industries Leading to Positive Reviews From Clients

For two decades, public relations and retail marketing agency ChicExecs has earned profound trust from its clients, with a track record of elevating brands and driving success across a variety of sectors.

The women-founded agency, led by PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling, continues to set the standard for innovative marketing strategies and unparalleled client support.

“We are deeply gratified by the positive feedback from our clients,” said Carlson, Co-Founder and Co-President of ChicExecs. “Over the past 20 years, ChicExecs has celebrated hundreds of successes, achieving remarkable results in public relations, social media, and retail. Our extensive track record of successful placements exemplifies our team’s ongoing commitment and expertise in driving client results.”

The Southern California-based agency, which has offices nationwide, serves a diverse clientele and is positioned to maintain its standing as a leading U.S. company in its industry. The team includes veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, seasoned public relations and digital marketing experts, and accomplished business owners.

“ChicExecs knocked our PR out of the park, landing us in publications like Forbes, Medium, and Marie Claire. This paved the way for our retail account manager to land us in mega-retailers," said Christine Abdelmalek, founder and CEO of Pink Papyrus. "Having been placed nationally in stores such as PetSmart and working with countless other retailers such as Target, Petco, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Dillards, the record speaks for itself. It’s the best feeling to have a dream team behind you and to see all your brand goals being achieved.”