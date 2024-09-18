ChicExecs Celebrates 20 Years Of Client Successes Across Diverse Industries Leading to Positive Reviews From Clients
For two decades, public relations and retail marketing agency ChicExecs has earned profound trust from its clients, with a track record of elevating brands and driving success across a variety of sectors.
The women-founded agency, led by PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling, continues to set the standard for innovative marketing strategies and unparalleled client support.
“We are deeply gratified by the positive feedback from our clients,” said Carlson, Co-Founder and Co-President of ChicExecs. “Over the past 20 years, ChicExecs has celebrated hundreds of successes, achieving remarkable results in public relations, social media, and retail. Our extensive track record of successful placements exemplifies our team’s ongoing commitment and expertise in driving client results.”
The Southern California-based agency, which has offices nationwide, serves a diverse clientele and is positioned to maintain its standing as a leading U.S. company in its industry. The team includes veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, seasoned public relations and digital marketing experts, and accomplished business owners.
“ChicExecs knocked our PR out of the park, landing us in publications like Forbes, Medium, and Marie Claire. This paved the way for our retail account manager to land us in mega-retailers," said Christine Abdelmalek, founder and CEO of Pink Papyrus. "Having been placed nationally in stores such as PetSmart and working with countless other retailers such as Target, Petco, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Dillards, the record speaks for itself. It’s the best feeling to have a dream team behind you and to see all your brand goals being achieved.”
“In my experience with PR, it does not happen overnight," said Jill Jameson. "There is a process. It takes at least 3–6 months to start to get the momentum. We did have several features on Brewferm out of the gate, the flood gates are now open. Be patient and it will come! No, I do not work for ChicExecs. I have been in the CPG space for over 30 years and you could not be in better hands than with their team."
ChicExecs recently expanded, encompassing two sister companies: ExPR, led by seasoned news anchor and PR expert Kristen Wessel, and Backhouse Agency. The expansion has allowed its team to grow to over 80 professionals nationwide, broadening its services and enabling them to deliver even more tailored solutions to clients.
“From the moment I contacted ChicExecs to the moment they sent out our first pitch I knew we’d made the right choice in bringing ChicExecs on to launch our PR campaign. Our company deals with a very heavy topic and their expertise in news media balanced with her being moms has been invaluable to us getting our message of saving lives out to the public," said Nanette Downie of Armoured One. "We have gained the national media exposure we need to further our expansion across the country. The whole team at ChicExecs are a delight to work with and are able to handle every aspect of public relations with absolute professionalism.”
Along with placing clients in the right mediums for success, ChicExecs itself has been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. magazines, where company leaders regularly share their expertise on public relations, marketing and business trends. The agency also won a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business and was recognized for Best Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine.
“Our company’s long-standing reputation and wide-ranging success are primarily due to the outstanding team we’ve assembled and the trust both established and emerging brands have placed in us,” said Bowling, Co-Founder and Co-President. “Receiving such outstanding reviews is both encouraging and impactful as we continue to navigate the media and retail landscapes in the best interests of our clients.”
