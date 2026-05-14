Chloe Bailey Shows Off Gorgeous Body in Thong Bathing Suit: Watch
May 14 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Chloe Bailey is enjoying some fun in the sun — and fans can’t get enough of her latest beach look.
The singer and actress turned up the heat in a sizzling Instagram video while showing off her incredible figure during a tropical getaway. In the clip, Bailey confidently strutted across the sand in a cream-colored thong bathing suit as crystal-clear blue water sparkled behind her.
The stylish one-piece featured long sleeves and an open-back design that perfectly highlighted her curves. Bailey completed the beachy vibe by wearing her long braids down with colorful beads woven throughout, adding a playful and carefree touch to the look.
“Kissed by the sun ☀️,” the star captioned the post.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with compliments over the stunning upload.
“Cancer women and beaches go together REALLY BADDD 💕👌🏾🏝️,” one follower joked.
“My 🍑 would look like this if my mama hadn’t permed my hair!” another quipped.
A third admirer added, “Scenery almost as beautiful as YOU.”
“The cutest cakes 💕,” a fourth fan gushed.
The viral beach moment comes after Halle Bailey’s sister previously opened up about how she stays fit and maintains a healthy mindset.
"Working out, I do it for physical reasons," Chloe shared in an interview with Women's Health. "But also mentally, it helps me get any pent-up emotions out. It's essential for mindfulness."
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The 27-year-old explained that she loves “high-intensity workouts” and enjoys staying active whenever possible. Swimming has become one of her favorite activities, especially when she’s near the ocean, while boxing also plays a major role in her fitness routine.
She revealed that boxing reminds her of performing on stage.
"It gets my mind off of work," she explained. "I can distract myself."
Still, Chloe made it clear she doesn’t believe in obsessing over diets or strict routines. Instead, she focuses on balance and doing what feels right for her body.
"I try not to obsess over my weight and I try not to obsess over what I eat," she said. "I just make sure whatever I decide to eat, I portion it out."
The singer shared that if she enjoys “a big dinner,” she’ll simply balance it out with a lighter breakfast the next day.
When she wants to slim down or reset, Chloe said she drinks more water and sometimes gets lymphatic drainage massages to help flush toxins from her body.
"I just do whatever I feel for that day or in that moment," she continued. "I am a true believer in being happy and healthy at the same time."
Beyond fitness, Chloe also stressed the importance of taking care of mental health and prioritizing self-care.
"Therapy is definitely important and essential," she shared. "When you speak on overall health, you should also include mental health in that. I'm a huge advocate for therapy or talking to someone that you can trust that you're close to, so that you always have an outlet."
On challenging days, the actress said she likes to work out, visit her favorite spots and spend time with family members who make her feel “accepted and loved.”