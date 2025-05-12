Halle Bailey Shows Off Her 'Mom Bod' in Cheeky White Bikini: Photos
Halle Bailey stepped out of the sea and into a bikini.
The Little Mermaid star, 25, stunned in a white micro swimsuit while posing on a day boat on Saturday, May 10.
The actress showed off her cleavage in a tiny top and matching bottoms hiked up to her hips. She accessorized with a wide-rimmed hat and flowing pink long-sleeve as she stood barefoot by the water.
Bailey — who has a 1-year-old son — captioned the post, "mom bod," with a white heart. "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte played in the background of the three-slide carousel.
"Woman bod," TV personality Joseline Hernandez wrote with a flood of heart-eyes emojis.
Social media star Liza Koshy added, "happy MOTHER day."
Halle Bailey Speaks on Her Post-Baby Body
In a recent Snapchat share, Bailey got real about how "insecure" she has felt in her physique since the birth of her kid.
"This is my first time I’m taking a break. I was filming every day and being a mom to Halo every day," she explained. "I didn’t have time anywhere between being on set and being with Halo to workout. So I’m a little fluffy right now because I kind of fell off of my consistent workouts."
She was worried what people would say about her weight but ultimately decided not to let anxiety weigh her down.
"Today, I’m going to feel better about myself," she continued. "I’m not going to be too hard on myself, because I’ve been working a real cool f------ job that I just finished."
Halle Bailey's Vacation With Her Son and Sister
Bailey later revealed that she brought her baby on vacation with her sister, Chloe, at Windjammer Landing in Saint Lucia. A Monday, May 12, social media share showed the family laying on the sand, drinking coconut water and napping on lounge chairs.
Halle captioned the post, "thank you so much to @windjammerlanding for taking care of us. this was our first sister trip in a minute and we both just wrapped our films, feeling more blessed than ever."
Chloe added, "the best time i love you," with three red hearts.
Halle Bailey's Mother's Day Celebration
The day before, Halle posted a tribute to her son, Halo, for Mother's Day. She lip-synced to "In Your Hands," a song she wrote for her child, as he stared into the camera while in her arms. The lyrics include, "All in your hands, in your hands/ The world is yours when I’m in it/ In your hands, in your hands/ You can’t let go or you’ll lose your chance."
She expressed how grateful she is for her little boy in the caption of her Instagram video, writing how "he has given [her] the greatest love [she's] ever known."
Where Halle Bailey Stands With Her Son's Father DDG
Halo was born in December 2023 to Halle and her ex DDG. The former couple split in October 2024 after two years together.
"After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," the rapper said in an Instagram Story at the time. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."
He added how they will embrace their role as "co-parents" while focusing on their "individual journeys."
"We cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared," DDG concluded.