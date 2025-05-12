Halle Bailey Shows Off Her 'Mom Bod' in Cheeky White Bikini: Photos

The Little Mermaid star, 25, stunned in a white micro swimsuit while posing on a day boat on Saturday, May 10.

Bailey — who has a 1-year-old son — captioned the post, "mom bod," with a white heart. "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte played in the background of the three-slide carousel.

The actress showed off her cleavage in a tiny top and matching bottoms hiked up to her hips. She accessorized with a wide-rimmed hat and flowing pink long-sleeve as she stood barefoot by the water.

In a recent Snapchat share, Bailey got real about how "insecure" she has felt in her physique since the birth of her kid.

"This is my first time I’m taking a break. I was filming every day and being a mom to Halo every day," she explained. "I didn’t have time anywhere between being on set and being with Halo to workout. So I’m a little fluffy right now because I kind of fell off of my consistent workouts."

She was worried what people would say about her weight but ultimately decided not to let anxiety weigh her down.

"Today, I’m going to feel better about myself," she continued. "I’m not going to be too hard on myself, because I’ve been working a real cool f------ job that I just finished."