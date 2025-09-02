Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Partner Kate Harrison in Stunning Labor Day Weekend Wedding
Chloë Grace Moretz has officially tied the knot!
The Kick-Ass actress, 28, married model Kate Harrison, 34, over Labor Day weekend after dating for seven years.
According to Vogue, Moretz dazzled in a breathtaking powder blue gown complete with matching opera gloves, designed by Louis Vuitton. Harrison matched the romantic vibe in an elegant white dress.
"A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that's going to be there," Moretz told Vogue ahead of the festivities, which the magazine confirmed occurred over the holiday weekend.
"We're incorporating fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we're going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything," she added.
Photos shared by Vogue captured the brides' final fitting at the design house's atelier in Paris, revealing that Moretz's traditional "something blue" came in the form of her spaghetti strap, satin-embellished, floor-length gown.
"It just feels like me," the Carrie star said about her unique dress, which featured a light blue veil. "I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does."
For the after-party, Moretz opted for a chic cowgirl look, complete with a wide-brimmed hat, a cutout blazer adorned with fringe and sleek trousers. The couple decided to keep their fashion choices a secret from each other until the ceremony, a move Harrison believed would add to the special occasion.
"The thing I'm the most excited for — other than being married — is that first look moment," said Harrison.
Moretz added, "Just being together" is what she looks forward to the most.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after they were spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu. They confirmed their engagement on New Year's Eve with a photo showcasing their engagement rings. Moretz and Harrison have kept their relationship largely private.
"We've been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows… It's important to just stay every day choosing each other," Moretz said.