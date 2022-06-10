Choosing A Great Delta-8 Experience — What’s The Best Way To Take Delta-8 THC?
Delta-8 THC has the same chemical structure in vape pens, gummies, and tinctures. However, when you take each of these products, you’ll notice they have unique effects on your mind and body. How you take delta-8 is as important as how much delta-8 you use per session. If you choose the “wrong” delta-8 product for your needs, you will have a negative experience.
You must consider why you’re using delta-8 THC before picking up a delta-8 item. Always be sure your preferences line up with the average effects associated with the most popular delta-8 extracts.
What’s The Optimal Way To Take Delta-8 THC? — A Review Of Three Popular Methods
Delta-8 Vape Carts — A Powerful “Punch” For The Pros
It’s not hard to find delta-8 vape carts in today’s hemp market. In fact, vaping delta-8 is one of the most common ways to consume this cannabinoid.
Despite delta-8’s prevalence in the vaping community, that doesn’t mean vape carts are the “preferred” way to take delta-8. If you have little experience with delta-8 THC, vaping e-juices is probably the worst choice.
The main issue with using delta-8 vape carts is that they’re incredibly potent. Just one hit of a delta-8 vape cart is enough for a new user to feel a substantial “high.” Unfortunately, it’s easy for delta-8 vape juices to provoke side effects like lightheadedness, paranoia, or confusion, especially if customers have a low THC tolerance.
On the positive side, delta-8 THC is superb for customers who want acute relief. If consumers already have a high tolerance to delta-8 THC, vape carts offer a quick way to experience this cannabinoid’s full potency.
As long as you’re prepared for the heightened effects of delta-8 e-juices, these could be a good choice for your situation. However, people with zero delta-8 experience should start with lower-intensity products like gummies or capsules.
Delta-8 Edibles & Capsules — Slow-Release & Suitable For Beginners
People often criticize delta-8 gummies and capsules for their low potency. However, this lower intensity could be a positive feature for new customers or people who want subtle effects.
Delta-8 gummies take longer to break down in the liver, which results in a slower and weaker impact on the endocannabinoid system. While delta-8 edibles are more intense versus CBD gummies, they can’t produce the same wild results of a delta-8 vape cart. If you stick with a low dose of delta-8 edibles, the effects of this cannabinoid won’t be as noticeable throughout the day.
Often, people who experiment with microdosing delta-8 enjoy using edibles or capsules for these subtler effects. Also, customers with zero experience taking delta-8 often feel safer taking edibles or capsules. The impact of delta-8 gummies is a step-up from CBD, but they’re the gentlest way to introduce delta-8 into your system.
Delta-8 THC Oils & Tinctures — Convenient & Customizable
For many hemp fans, delta-8 oils offer the best versatility and dosing accuracy. While delta-8 oils won’t hit as hard as a vape cart, they have an impressive absorption rate if you take them under the tongue (aka “sublingually”). In fact, since sublingual ingestion has such a high absorption rate, it’s easy to measure and adjust your delta-8 dose with an oil or tincture.
Compared with delta-8 gummies, delta-8 oils usually aren’t as tasty or discreet. On the flip side, delta-8 oils offer greater potency and quicker effects versus edibles. Plus, it’s easy to mix delta-8 oils into DIY recipes if you’re interested in making your DIY infusions.
Arguably, delta-8 oil is the “best of both worlds” pick. While oils and tinctures don’t excel in a few categories, they are easy to dose, convenient to take, and suitable for people of all skill levels.
