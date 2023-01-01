Choosing Greatness Over Mediocrity With Bedros Keuillian

The majority of men experience an internal struggle of choosing greatness or settling with a life of mediocrity. They are constantly at war with themselves and choosing the path to take to feel like they have a fulfilled life. Bedros Keuilian is helping thousands of men and their sons unlock their full potential and live to tell the tale of greatness from one generation to the next.

Today, all of Bedros’ seven businesses revolve around fitness, fat loss, and helping people build confidence to live life to the fullest. Among his ventures is Fit Body Boot Camp, a fitness and fat loss gym chain located across the United States and Canada. He also has his Battle Ready Fitness and Fat Loss Program, which are online coaching programs designed for men. He also has his Business Coaching Program helping various individuals scale their businesses and financial assets and obtains financial freedom. Bedros also built the Modern Day Knight Project and the Squire Program; both focused on helping men and boys redefine and find masculinity, voice, and purpose and develop a sense of adventure for life again.