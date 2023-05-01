Choosing the Perfect Gaming Table with Elevate Customs

There’s something about a game played at a table that video games can never replace or replicate. For some, it might be the tactile and physical nature of the games, such as pool or table foosball. Others might enjoy the social and psychological component of playing games like poker in person. There’s also an undeniable aesthetic and nostalgic component that makes these games appealing to some people.

For Lorraine Spektor of Elevate Customs, these games are about creating treasured memories. Whether they’re played for lighthearted fun or in serious competition, they create opportunities for unforgettable experiences. And all anyone needs for it is someone to play with and the proper table.

Elevate Customs might not be able to help with the former, but they are one of the best places to go for the latter. Lorraine Spektor started the company after working in the interior design industry and finding that a good gaming table is not easy to come by. So, one design after another, Lorraine started creating beautiful lines of luxurious gaming tables.

When choosing the right gaming table, Lorraine Spektor would always advise her company’s customers to start by looking at the room where they plan to place the table. It is critical to measure how much space is free for the table.