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Chris Brown Avoids Jail for 'Dangerous' 2023 Tequila Bottle Attack as Singer Is Handed Suspended Sentence

image of Chris Brown
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to affray.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

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Chris Brown will avoid time behind bars after being handed a suspended prison sentence for attacking a man with a glass tequila bottle during a 2023 London nightclub brawl.

The R&B singer, 37, pleaded guilty to affray over the "dangerous" assault, which left music executive Abe Diaw with head and knee injuries.

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Chris Brown Handed Suspended Sentence

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image of Chris Brown's vocal coach was also sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown's vocal coach was also sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

Brown was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Southwark Crown Court in London.

His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, who also pleaded guilty to affray, received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for the same period.

Judge Tony Baumgartner ordered both men to pay £1,500 ($2,001) each in legal costs.

Brown arrived at court with his security guards, wearing a hat, black leather jacket, and a face mask.

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Judge Condemns 'Dangerous' Attack

image of Chris Brown was accused of striking music executive Abe Diaw twice over the head with a glass tequila bottle.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown was accused of striking music executive Abe Diaw twice over the head with a glass tequila bottle.

The incident took place at Tape London, an exclusive nightclub in Mayfair, in February 2023.

Prosecutors said Brown approached Diaw from the dancefloor before moving through the crowd and "striking him twice over the head" with a glass bottle.

Prosecutors said Akinlolu "quickly joined Brown and punched the victim to the head."

The pair "continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club" and "the victim was kicked while he was seated defenceless on the floor."

Diaw was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with head and knee injuries.

The judge said during sentencing, "You, Brown, were holding a tequila bottle in your right hand when you reached Diaw; you struck him to the left side of his head whilst holding his hood."

"The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous; it carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained," he added.

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Chris Brown Offers 'Profound Apology'

image of Chris Brown's lawyer told the court that he offered a 'profound apology' to those who witnessed the incident.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown's lawyer told the court that he offered a 'profound apology' to those who witnessed the incident.

Brown's lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, told the court, "This is an ugly and unattractive incident. It is, however, an incident which was very short-lived, lasting something more than 17 seconds but no more than 20."

She continued, "It is something which undoubtedly would have caused distress to those who are present and for which Mr. Brown... offers a profound apology to all those present."

Following Brown's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Chris Brown Arrested After Returning to UK

image of Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester in May 2025 after returning to the UK.
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown was arrested in Manchester in May 2025 after returning to the UK.

Brown left the UK after the nightclub brawl, but was later arrested in May 2025 at a Manchester hotel.

Claire Campbell, senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, described the incident as a "vicious and unprovoked attack."

"This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly – with the police and partners across the criminal justice system – to pursue cases like this and prove that no one is above the law," she expressed.

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