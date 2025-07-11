or
Chris Brown Arrives to Court in London, Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused of Attacking Man With a Bottle in 2023: Photos

Chris Brown wore a checkered suit to a London courthouse.

July 11 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

It's time for Chris Brown to face the music.

On Friday, July 11, the musician arrived to the Southwark Crown Court in London for a hearing over accusations that he attacked a man in a London nightclub in 2023.

The star, who was sporting partially blonde hair, wore a brown and tan checkered suit jacket, a lighter shade of checkered pants, a white button-down shirt, red tie and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and using an offensive weapon.

Brown, 36, kept a neutral face walking into the building but did wave to fans waiting outside amongst photographers.

A news outlet reported he pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and using an offensive weapon in regards to an incident with Abraham Diaw. The weapon in question was a tequila bottle.

The two charges come after he was first charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, something he also pleaded not guilty to.

Omolulu Akinlolu, whose stage name is HoodyBaby, also faces the grievous bodily harm charge and pleaded not guilty.

The singer was accused of attacking a man named Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

Prosecutors claimed the attack was "unprovoked."

According to them, Diaw was at the bar at Tape nightclub that February when Brown suddenly approached him and attacked him with a tequila bottle. The "Forever" crooner was arrested in Manchester, England, in May 2025 and held for nearly a week before being released and paying a staggering $6.75 million fee.

At one of Brown's concerts post-custody, he brushed off the situation, sharing onstage, "Thank you to the jail. It was really nice."

His next hearing is set for October 24.

The R&B vocalist is currently on his Breezy Bowl XX tour, which started in June and goes through mid-October, with a total of 49 shows across the globe.

This is hardly the star's first run-in with the law, as he infamously beat then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

In June of that year, he pleaded guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal that included five years of probation and a restraining order. His probation ended in March 2015.

The star has been arrested multiple times over the years.

In the 2017 documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the artist admitted the fight made him feel like a "monster," noting the situation will "haunt me forever."

Brown said the scuffle started after the "Umbrella" vocalist found out he was cheating on her.

Brown's most infamous arrest came after he hit then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

"I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset. But then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the h--- did I hit her?" he recounted. "From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face, so it enraged me even more. It was a real fight in a car."

"I look back at that picture and I'm like, 'That's not me, bro,'" Brown noted. "I hate it to this day."

