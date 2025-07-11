Chris Brown Arrives to Court in London, Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused of Attacking Man With a Bottle in 2023: Photos

Brown, 36, kept a neutral face walking into the building but did wave to fans waiting outside amongst photographers.

A news outlet reported he pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and using an offensive weapon in regards to an incident with Abraham Diaw. The weapon in question was a tequila bottle.

The two charges come after he was first charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, something he also pleaded not guilty to.

Omolulu Akinlolu, whose stage name is HoodyBaby, also faces the grievous bodily harm charge and pleaded not guilty.