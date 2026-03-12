Jared Kushner's Revenge Exposed: Chris Christie Claims Donald Trump's Son-in-Law Got Him Fired From Key Job for Sending His Dad to Prison
March 12 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Jared Kushner did ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dirty.
During an interview with "The Fifth Column" podcast uploaded on Thursday, March 12, Christie, 63, alleged Donald Trump's son-in-law got him fired from his position as campaign transition chairman back in 2016.
The former district attorney claimed Kushner, 45, had him removed from the post in retaliation for prosecuting his father, Charles Kushner, back in 2004.
Charles Kushner Was Later Pardoned by Donald Trump
The real estate developer was sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions.
The case against Charles, now 71, involved a scheme in which he blackmailed his brother-in-law by hiring a prostitute to seduce him, then sending a video recording to his sister.
"I think the single biggest reason Jared got into the Trump White House was to ensure that his father would be pardoned," Chris declared.
Charles was indeed granted a full pardon by Donald in December 2020, years after his release.
'You Can't Do This'
Chris went on to detail Jared's outrage when he discovered the politician had been appointed to the key role.
"The day that Trump was naming me, he went into Trump’s office and said, 'You can’t do this' in front of me," he divulged.
The lawyer shared that Ivanka Trump's husband called him "immoral" and a "bad person" and insisted Charles' crimes "should never have been prosecuted."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It was something that should have been handled by the rabbis. Because it was a family dispute," Chris explained of Jared's thought process.
Continuing his story, the former governor said he "just sat there and didn't say anything" until the POTUS asked him if he was going to stick up for himself: "I said, 'Why do I have to defend myself to him.' And by the way, I looked at him and said, 'By the way, your father pled guilty to all 18 counts, so.'"
'Jared Just Continued to Pound Me'
Co-host Michael Moynihan responded, "There’s some credit to Trump in this that he said, 'All right, fine,'" to which Chris replied, "Yeah, he named me anyway. But then, of course, he fired me because Jared just continued to pound me."
When questioned whether he was sure he was let go because of Jared, Chris responded, "Oh, I know it was Jared. Okay. Because both Donald Trump and Steve Bannon told me it was Jared."