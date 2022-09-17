Skeletons In The Closet: Inside The Kushner's Family's Drama & Scandals

Despite helping his father through these tough times, Jared admitted his dad’s legal woes took a toll on him.

“After a couple days of spending time with him and getting that situation as settled as it was going to get, I get back to New York, back to my apartment on Mercer Street and I basically just sat on the floor and I started crying.” the businessman revealed in a new sit-down interview, published on Sunday September 11.

“I realized my life had changed and I realized that there was a lot of things I was angry at,” Jared continued, sharing that in that moment, he felt negative emotions towards his dad’s siblings, the prosecutors in his father’s case and even his old man “to a degree.”

Even amid this anger, Jared cited this moment as serving a crucial role in helping him refine his problem-solving philosophy, focusing on finding a solution to issues rather than sitting with feelings that are not “productive.”

“Any time there was a challenge, a lot of people get very angry or trying to figure out why it happened or what they could’ve done different,” he said. “I always would just say ‘OK, well, it is what it is, how do I take the variables we have and try to make it as good as it can be?’”