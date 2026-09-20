ENTERTAINMENT Chris Harrison Shades 'The Bachelor' in Promo for New Reality Series 'The Vow' Source: MEGA Bachelor host Chris Harrison has launched a new line of men's wedding rings. Harrison, who also presents the ABC hit dating show The Bachelorette, has teamed up with Manly Bands to unveil the collection. Autumn R. Hawkins Sept. 19 2026, Published 9:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chris Harrison will be back on TV following his departure from The Bachelor franchise in 2021. While promoting The Vow, he couldn’t help but throw a little shade at his former employer.

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How Did Chris Harrison Throw Shade at 'The Bachelor'?

Source: MEGA Chris Harrison is hosting a new show.

In the promo’s opening, red rose petals fall dramatically as gold lettering flashes across the screen with the words “Get Ready,” “The Bachelor,” “The Women” and “The Drama,” before Harrison appears in a black tuxedo and addresses the camera. "Expecting someone else?" Harrison says as the camera pans to his face. He then says, "Roses fade, true love lasts forever." The line was an obvious jab at his former role as the host of The Bachelor franchise, which also includes several spinoffs: The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Winter Games.

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Source: YouTube

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Why Did Chris Harrison Leave 'The Bachelor'?

Source: MEGA The host left the show in June 2021.

Harrison was the long-standing host of the Bachelor franchise for 19 years, from its premiere in 2002 until his departure in June 2021. He left in 2021 following backlash from Season 25, where fans believed he excused and defended alleged racist behavior from contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Photos surfaced of the Bachelor contestant attending a 2018 college formal with an antebellum "Old South" theme. She also allegedly "liked" photos online of the Confederate flag. Since leaving the show, Harrison has kept a low profile, which also included him moving out of California. He now resides in Texas.

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What Is 'The Vow' About?

Source: MEGA 'The Vow' focuses on faith.

This show will use Harrison's knowledge of navigating different contestants in their quest for love. The Vow has a similar setup to The Bachelor, where, in this case, Jace Cates will be dating 10 women and testing his compatibility with each one. The focus of The Vow is faith-based, with fans and contestants answering whether "genuine, lasting love can still be found in the modern world?" Harrison said in a statement that he believes The Vow will offer something different that is not currently seen on television in dating reality shows. "We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we've created the most authentic dating show on television today," he shared.

Where to Watch 'The Vow'?

Source: MEGA The new series airs in November.