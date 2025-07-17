or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > chris martin
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Martin Teases Concertgoers Who May Be 'Having an Affair' After They Hid From Cameras

Photo of Chris Martin.
Source: MEGA

Coldplay's Chris Martin had a lot to say after two concertgoers were caught off guard by jumbotron cameras, joking they might be having an 'affair' to hide.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Martin had a lot to say after two concertgoers were caught off guard by jumbotron cameras.

During Coldplay’s July 15 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., frontman Martin, 48, interacted with the crowd after cameras unexpectedly zoomed in on a middle-aged couple who clearly didn’t want to be seen. The pair — later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot — were initially embracing, with Byron hugging Cabot from behind. But once the camera found them, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of sight.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Martin Awkwardly Called Out 2 Fans

image of Chris Martin awkwardly addressed two fans in the crowd.
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin awkwardly addressed two fans in the crowd.

“Ooh look at these two,” Martin said as they were shown on screen, before the couple dramatically separated. “Whoa, okay! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”

The camera continued to film the awkward interaction before Martin strummed his guitar and said, “I’m not quite sure what to do.”

Though the moment was brief, the video quickly went viral, racking up more than 23 million views as social media users speculated about a workplace affair, noting that both individuals are allegedly married.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The Concert Video Went Viral

image of Fans sounded off in the comments section.
Source: MEGA

Fans sounded off in the comments section.

“Imagine getting caught by Coldplay,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the viral video. Meanwhile, another user added, “If I saw my husband cuddled up with his mistress at the COLDPLAY concert I would actually be sent to the psych ward.”

“The camera man just did the partners of these two a huge service,” a third quipped.

Additional comments suggested that the brunette woman standing next to them, who didn't turn from the camera, was Astronomer's VP of People, Alyssa Stoddard, though that hasn't been confirmed.

MORE ON:
chris martin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Byron and Cabot Worked Together Since November 2024

image of The duo have worked together at Astronomer since November 2024.
Source: MEGA

The duo have worked together at Astronomer since November 2024.

Byron and Cabot appear to work closely together at Astronomer, an AI-based technology company valued at about $1.2 billion. Byron previously gushed about Cabot's November 2024 hiring, highlighting her “proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth.”

Andy Byron Gushed About Meg Chabot in November 2024

image of Andy Byron gushed about Meg Chabot's November 2024 hiring.
Source: MEGA

Andy Byron gushed about Meg Chabot's November 2024 hiring.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he said in a press release. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Neither Byron nor Cabot has addressed the allegations as of publication.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.