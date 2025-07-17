Chris Martin Teases Concertgoers Who May Be 'Having an Affair' After They Hid From Cameras
Chris Martin had a lot to say after two concertgoers were caught off guard by jumbotron cameras.
During Coldplay’s July 15 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., frontman Martin, 48, interacted with the crowd after cameras unexpectedly zoomed in on a middle-aged couple who clearly didn’t want to be seen. The pair — later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot — were initially embracing, with Byron hugging Cabot from behind. But once the camera found them, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of sight.
Chris Martin Awkwardly Called Out 2 Fans
“Ooh look at these two,” Martin said as they were shown on screen, before the couple dramatically separated. “Whoa, okay! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”
The camera continued to film the awkward interaction before Martin strummed his guitar and said, “I’m not quite sure what to do.”
Though the moment was brief, the video quickly went viral, racking up more than 23 million views as social media users speculated about a workplace affair, noting that both individuals are allegedly married.
The Concert Video Went Viral
“Imagine getting caught by Coldplay,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the viral video. Meanwhile, another user added, “If I saw my husband cuddled up with his mistress at the COLDPLAY concert I would actually be sent to the psych ward.”
“The camera man just did the partners of these two a huge service,” a third quipped.
Additional comments suggested that the brunette woman standing next to them, who didn't turn from the camera, was Astronomer's VP of People, Alyssa Stoddard, though that hasn't been confirmed.
Byron and Cabot Worked Together Since November 2024
Byron and Cabot appear to work closely together at Astronomer, an AI-based technology company valued at about $1.2 billion. Byron previously gushed about Cabot's November 2024 hiring, highlighting her “proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth.”
Andy Byron Gushed About Meg Chabot in November 2024
“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he said in a press release. “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”
Neither Byron nor Cabot has addressed the allegations as of publication.