Chris Martin Teases Concertgoers Who May Be 'Having an Affair' After They Hid From Cameras

Chris Martin had a lot to say after two concertgoers were caught off guard by jumbotron cameras.

During Coldplay’s July 15 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., frontman Martin, 48, interacted with the crowd after cameras unexpectedly zoomed in on a middle-aged couple who clearly didn’t want to be seen. The pair — later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot — were initially embracing, with Byron hugging Cabot from behind. But once the camera found them, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of sight.