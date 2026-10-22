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Chris Pratt Says His Faith Is the 'Most Important' Thing He Wants to Teach His Children

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Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt called his faith the 'most important' thing.

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Oct. 22 2026, Updated 1:57 p.m. ET

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Chris Pratt opened up about why passing down his Christian faith is the "most important" thing he hopes to do as a father-of-four.

During an interview, Pratt explained how prayer plays an essential role in his daily life and shapes his approach to raising his children.

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'I'm Always Gonna Be a Man of Faith'

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Image of Chris Pratt
Source: MEGA

Pratt revealed starting and ending his day with faith.

While discussing the role of faith in his life, Pratt made it clear where his priorities lie.

"Oh, God, you know, I'm for the most part, I'm always gonna be a man of faith," he said.

"My faith is how I start my day, it's how I end my day. It's the most important thing that I'll be able to pass on to my kids," the actor added.

Pratt, who rose to fame through his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, emphasized that his religious beliefs remain a priority as he balances his Hollywood career with his responsibilities as a father.

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Pratt Wants to Get Parenting Right

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Source: MEGA

The 'Take Me Home Tonight' star considers fatherhood a 'blessing.'

Fatherhood has also prompted the Passengers star to reflect on the example set by his own dad.

"It's an incredible blessing to be a father. It's also a lot of hard work," Pratt said during the interview.

"I basically want to get right everything my dad got right and get right everything my dad got wrong. And I'm sure I'll s---- up both, you know?" he added.

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His Son's Premature Birth Changed His Relationship With God

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Pratt grew closer to God after his son's premature birth.

Pratt's deep connection to his faith also stems from a deeply personal experience. During a previous interview, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up about how the premature birth of his eldest son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, transformed his spiritual outlook.

Pratt described Jack's birth as "very touch-and-go," explaining, "When you're in those kinds of moments in your life, there's a lot of prayer and contemplation."

"That was one of the times in my life where ... the tectonic plates in my spiritual life really shifted beneath me, and I emerged from that much closer to God than I was before," the Mercy star continued.

Pratt Calls Life With Four Kids 'Beautiful Chaos'

Image of Chris Pratt
Source: MEGA

Pratt enjoys daily fun activities with his kids.

Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, tied the knot in June 2019 and share three children: Lyla, Eloise and Ford.

During an interview with E! News, the Way of the Warrior Kid star offered a glimpse into life at home with his wife and their blended family.

"It's beautiful chaos man," Pratt admitted.

"Absolutely hectic, and wonderful and I'm drinking up every moment I can when I'm able to be home. It's been glorious, we feel very blessed," he added.

Pratt also opened up about some of his favorite family activities, including teaching his daughters, Lyla and Eloise, how to dive underwater in the swimming pool.

"It's a pool party. We got music playing, we're grilling, and we're swimming and soaking up the sun," he shared.

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