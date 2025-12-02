Chris Pratt Admits to 'Checking Out' Now-Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at Church Before They Started Dating: 'I'm Only Human'

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt revealed the unexpected place he saw his wife for the first time. On the Tuesday, December 2, episode of FOX & Friends, the actor, 46, revealed he started having feelings for Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, at church.

Source: Fox News Chris Pratt appeared on 'FOX & Friends.'

“I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood, and I looked over and I saw her,” he recalled. “And I know you're not supposed to be like checking out girls at church, but I'm only human. And I thought, ‘Wow, she's really cute.’ And so, you know, I was there with my son, Jack, and I picked him up from the kids program, and Jack and I met Katherine basically at the same time. And, yes, the rest is history." The couple has been married for six years and share three kids: Lyla Maria, 5, Eloise Christina, 3, and Ford Fitzgerald, 1. Chris also has 13-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Connection to Their Faith

Source: MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have three kids.

Katherine and Chris’ connection to the church has persisted over the years, and it is particularly prominent during the holidays. “We're doing a prayer challenge, so an advent prayer challenge,” the Everwood alum explained. “Obviously, the holidays are fantastic. Everyone loves all the holidays and Christmas, but it's pretty stressful. And so the idea is through the course of December, you find just a prayer challenge to pray every day, find a space in your life. It's, you know, less than ten minutes a day on the app to really just center yourself.”

Source: MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt met at church.

His family is focusing on Psalm 46 as they enter December, which is, “be still and know that I'm God.” The goal is to “bring stillness to the chaotic holiday season.” “We're lifting a few lessons from this really incredible book. It's John Mark Comer's book, The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry…the title really kind of explains all of it,” Chris said. “It's about finding moments of peace and grace and connection with God amidst the chaos of, not only the holiday season, but just kind of the way the world feels right now, very chaotic and stressful."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's Youngest Child

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have a 1-year-old son.