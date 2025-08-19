or
Chris Pratt Defends Controversial Extended Family Member RFK Jr.: 'He's Great'

Composite Photos of Chris Pratt and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: Mega; Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Chris Pratt defended his extended family member Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Profile Image

Aug. 19 2025, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Chris Pratt gushed about in-law Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I've spent a number of occasions hanging with him in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well. I think he's great," the Jurassic World star shared on the latest episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

Source: Mega

Chris Pratt's wife is related to RFK Jr.

Since marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, Pratt has a unique connection to the Kennedy family. Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy, sister of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Sr., making RFK Jr. Chris' first cousin once removed by marriage.

"I don't sit with Bobby and go, 'So hey, let's talk about this, let's talk about it.' It's like, we're just playing cards, or playing mafia, or having fun, or having dinner," Chris explained. He isn't keen on questioning Kennedy about his controversial positions on issues such as vaccines, COVID-19 and HIV.

Photo of RFK Jr.
Source: Mega

"I don't know what to believe," he admitted, but what he does know is he would "hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd be having an allergic reaction to."

"For the most part, I wish him well, man," Chris added. "I hope there's certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids' food. I think that's a great thing. So if you just do that, that's amazing."

Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Chris Pratt talked about his acting career and family life during Bill Maher's podcast.

MORE ON:
Chris Pratt

Chris also cautioned those vehemently opposed to Donald Trump's administration.

"Be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful," he declared.

Photo of Chris Pratt
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Chris Pratt acknowledged RFK Jr.'s successes.

Although Katherine encouraged followers to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, the couple has maintained a relatively apolitical stance since Trump resumed office this year.

Last year, Chris wrote an essay on his mother-in-law's website suggesting that voters focus on the question, "Will you wake up the next morning and help an old lady move?" rather than just whether their candidate won or lost. He faced backlash for endorsing Rick Caruso, a businessman and former registered Republican for Los Angeles Mayor, due to the city's decline.

Photo of Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Source: Mega

Chris Pratt previously endorsed Rick Caruso.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. works on initiatives aligning with Chris' sentiments, pushing against unhealthy and processed foods.

However, he has faced criticism for cutting staffing, canceling contracts for life-saving vaccines and halting public comment on HHS decisions— actions that impact millions of Americans.

