Katy Perry Roasted After Voting For Billionaire Rick Caruso: 'Painfully Dumb'

Katy Perry may have been simply trying to encourage her followers to go vote, but she was met with a wave of backlash after revealing that she voted for billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

After supporting Republican candidates for years, Caruso, 63 – the owner of The Grove shopping center in LA – changed his political affiliation to Democrat in January. Before making the major move, Caruso donated close to $1 million to Senator Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush, who have backed anti-abortion policies.