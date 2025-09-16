or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Chris Pratt Roasted for 'Struggling' to Memorize Short Bible Verse as He Keeps Opening His Eyes in 'Weird' Prayer Video: Watch

Two photos of Chris Pratt
Source: @prattprattpratt/x;mega

Fans had mixed reactions to Chris Pratt's prayer video.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at one of Chris Pratt's recent social media videos.

On Sunday, September 14, the actor posted a clip captioned, "Be still," encouraging fans to pray with him, but people were chuckling at the star since he didn't keep his eyes fully shut while doing so.

Chris Pratt's Prayer Video

Chris Pratt was trolled for his recent prayer video, as he kept opening his eyes to read the text instead of memorizing it.
Source: @prattprattpratt/x

Chris Pratt was trolled for his recent prayer video, as he kept opening his eyes to read the text instead of memorizing it.

"Hey guys, just stop real quick and pray with me," the dad-of-four stated before reciting a psalm.

As the Parks and Recreation alum said the passage, he sometimes closed his eyes but would slightly open them to read the text. After about 45 seconds, he fully opened his eyes and shared another message.

"OK, now you can continue scrolling, or you can turn your phone off and go outside. Might I suggest the latter? Go get some sunshine. Go look at a tree, touch some grass, call a friend," said Pratt. "If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list, and you’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need. Share this prayer with them."

Critics Troll the Actor

One X user said Pratt's squinting made the video look 'weird.'
Source: @prattprattpratt/x

One X user said Pratt's squinting made the video look 'weird.'

Several comments on the upload pointed out that his eyes being open proved he wasn't able to memorize the passage.

"His eyes not fully closed all the way so he can read the verses is sending me," one person tweeted, while a second noted, "An actor struggling to remember lines… from the book he claims is his fave."

"Imagine being an actor and still forgetting lines from your favorite book," quipped a third critic, with a fourth asking, "Why didn’t he just keep his eyes open? He could’ve prayed and read the verses without it looking weird."

The dad-of-four also received praise for his video.
Source: mega

The dad-of-four also received praise for his video.

Others users on X thanked the movie star for the post, with one grateful individual writing, "Beautiful message. Thank you, @prattprattpratt."

"I’ve never followed an actor or any celebrity before, but your faith is moving," said someone else, while another social media user shared, "Just went on a walk with my husband and dog. It helped."

Chris Pratt Shares Message About Charlie Kirk's Death

Pratt said he was 'praying for Charlie Kirk' and his family after the activist was killed.
Source: mega

Pratt said he was 'praying for Charlie Kirk' and his family after the activist was killed.

Some thought the Guardians of the Galaxy star's video was inspired by Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting on Wednesday, September 10.

Pratt was one of several celebrities to speak out on the murder, stating, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God's grace. God help us."

