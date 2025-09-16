Who Is Erika Kirk? What to Know About Charlie Kirk's Widow Following the Right-Wing Activist's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Won Miss Arizona USA in 2012

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two kids.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk (née Frantzve), was a former beauty queen. In 2012, she was crowned Miss Arizona USA, "a title that highlighted her poise, dedication, and inner strength," per her website. She documented her journey in past Instagram posts, posing with other contestants while holding the crown.

Erika Kirk Was an NCAA Women's Basketball Player

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram The right-wing activist was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Before winning Miss Arizona USA 2012, Erika was an NCAA Women's Basketball Athlete at Regis University. She then transferred to Arizona State University, where she had a double major in political science and international relations. Erika earned a Juris Master's in American Legal Studies and pursued a Doctorate in Biblical Studies at Liberty University. "Erika's diverse background has equipped her to pursue her passions with a determined, goal-oriented mindset," the About page on her website reads.

Erika Kirk Has a Podcast and Owns a Christian Clothing Company

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk were married for four years.

Charlie's widow hosts the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast and owns the faith-based apparel line PROCLAIM STREETWEAR. According to her LinkedIn profile, Erika also works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City.

Erika Kirk Founded Several Organizations

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk supported Charlie Kirk's endeavors and events.

Erika has expanded her empire over the years, founding the BIBLEin365 ministry program and Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit focused on community empowerment. In addition, her website lists her as the CEO and founder of Romanian Angels. "Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter. As she continues to grow in her ministry, leadership, and entrepreneurial endeavors, Erika remains committed to inspiring others to live with purpose, rooted in faith, and driven by the love of Christ in every aspect of life," her site adds.

Erika Kirk Once Made a Cameo on 'Summer House'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram A viral TikTok video showed Erika Kirk making an appearance on the show.

One day after Charlie's death, a video of Erika's appearance on Bravo's Summer House made rounds on TikTok. The clip from Season 3 of the show, which aired in 2019, showed Carl Radke setting her up with former cast member Jordan Verroi. "Jordan's probably a virgin. So I'm setting up Jordan with my friend Erika. She's beautiful and she happens to be religious," Carl said in a confessional. "Jordan, if you don't take this to the next level, god help you." A scene showed Erika and Jordan enjoying their blind date in a New York City bar. "I can tell she has not only outer beauty, but inner beauty as well," Jordan, who said Erika had "beautiful blonde hair," declared.

Erika Kirk Met Charlie Kirk in 2018

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk once opened up about their first meeting.

In a 2024 Turning Point USA video, Charlie opened up about his 2018 meeting with Erika and how he knew "almost immediately" that she was "the one" when they had a "very, very long dinner, which was very close to almost an interview." "You should absolutely interview for your spouse," he told the crowd. "By the way, if they don't check the boxes, move on and go to the next one. Dating for dating's sake is bad for you. It's bad for them. It's bad for everybody. You should date with the intent to marry."

Charlie and Erika Kirk Wed in 2021

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk got engaged after two years of dating.

Charlie and Erika got engaged in December 2020. A few months later, on May 8, 2021, they exchanged vows in Scottsdale, Ariz. In an August 2021 interview, Erika shared how her life had changed since meeting Charlie. "I knew that, with the way we were living our life and how obedient we were [to God] in certain aspects and how intentional we were, we would have [God's] favor," she said. "I didn't know it would be this unbelievable amount of blessings in front of us, and on us, and favor on us." She also noted that what once felt "painful" and "amazing" holds "no comparison" now. Charlie marked their fourth wedding anniversary in a heartfelt post in May, writing, "Today marks 4 years of being married to @mrserikakirk. Second to accepting Jesus, it's the best decision I've ever made. She is bold, smart, loyal, and beautiful. Happy anniversary Erika, I love you."

Erika Kirk Is a Mom-of-Two

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie and Erika Kirk welcomed two children during their marriage.

Charlie and Erika welcomed two children during their four-year marriage: a daughter (born in August 2022) and a son (born in May 2024).

Erika Kirk Addressed Charlie Kirk's Death for the First Time

Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube Erika Kirk has posted updates on social media after Charlie's death.